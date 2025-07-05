Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC
July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC return to Bank of America Stadium this weekend following a demanding five-match away stretch from the end of May and throughout the duration of June. Saturday's match will be an intense re-match between the two sides. The Crown is seeking redemption against Orlando City, following their 3-1 loss in Orlando in early May. This match will be the eighth MLS regular-season matchup between Charlotte FC and Orlando City. Orlando has the edge in the regular-season series, going 4-1-2 against Charlotte in regular season play.
Match #: 20
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
post-match press conference will take place in the Entertainment Locker Room. CLTFC staff will direct media members to this space following the match.
Broadcast Information: For further information about MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, full radio affiliate network, and more, please click here.
TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Nate Bukaty (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst)
TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Bruno Vain (play-by-play), Andres Agulla (analyst)
TV (English) - FS1
Mike Watts (play-by-play), Tony Meola (analyst)
Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM
Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)
Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM
Talent: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)
