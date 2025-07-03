Portland Timbers Transfer Defender Claudio Bravo to Argentinian Side Argentinos Juniors

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have transferred defender Claudio Bravo to Argentinos Juniors, the club announced today. Bravo departs the club after five seasons with the Timbers.

"Claudio has been an important player within our group since arriving almost five years ago. We are grateful for his contributions and commitment during his time with the Portland Timbers," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "We wish Claudio all the best as he returns home and begins the next chapter in his career."

Bravo, 28, joined the Timbers on December 17, 2020, from Argentinian top-flight side Club Atlético Banfield and went on to make 108 regular season appearances (98 starts) for Portland. Since making his MLS debut on April 18, 2021, Bravo registered two goals and eleven assists in 8,487 regular season minutes. Notably, the Argentinian defender played a pivotal role in Portland's run to the 2021 MLS Cup Final, playing the full 90 minutes in the Timbers' three knockout round matchups, and clocking a full 120-minute shift at MLS Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.