LAFC Defender Marlon Departs Club
July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that defender Marlon has departed the club after his contract expired on June 30.
A native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Marlon appeared in 16 MLS matches (starting eight) for the Black & Gold over parts of the 2024 and 2025 season. He scored one goal for the club in the team's thrilling victory in San Jose on Decision Day 2024, heading home the decisive goal in extra time to help LAFC claim the top seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.
He made his debut for LAFC as a substitute in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final, helping the club secure a 3-1 overtime win to lift its first Open Cup trophy. During his time with LAFC, the Brazilian center back also appeared in Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Marlon joined LAFC after spending 2023-2024 on loan with Fluminense of Brazil from Shakhtar Donetsk with whom he won the 2021 Ukrainian Super Cup. The veteran defender helped Fluminense win the club's first-ever Copa Libertadores Final and appeared in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.
At the international level, Marlon played for Brazil at the U-20 level helping the team advance to the final of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He also played at the 2015 South American U-20 Championship.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2025
- LAFC Defender Marlon Departs Club - Los Angeles FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City: July 5, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Together: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- SKC Visits Colorado Rapids on 4th of July - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Host Sporting Kansas City in Annual 4thFEST Match - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC to Battle the Philadelphia Union for First Place Saturday at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC's Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Defender Andrés Reyes to Miss Remainder of 2025 MLS Season - San Diego FC
- Revolution Loan Goalkeeper Max Weinstein to Kalev Tallin - New England Revolution
- Portland Timbers Transfer Defender Claudio Bravo to Argentinian Side Argentinos Juniors - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Announces Comprehensive Academy Restructure, Introducing Full-Time Residency Programs for Three Age Groups - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher and Malik Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $75,000 in General Allocation Money and Third-Round Pick from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Evander Named as One of Four Finalists for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote Presented by Captain Morgan - FC Cincinnati
- Denis Bouanga Named a Finalist for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Defender Marlon Departs Club
- Denis Bouanga Named a Finalist for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote
- LAFC Falls 1-0 to Vancouver in Return from FIFA Club World Cup
- LAFC and Olivier Giroud Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Voted to 2025 MLS All-Star Team