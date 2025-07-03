LAFC Defender Marlon Departs Club

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that defender Marlon has departed the club after his contract expired on June 30.

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Marlon appeared in 16 MLS matches (starting eight) for the Black & Gold over parts of the 2024 and 2025 season. He scored one goal for the club in the team's thrilling victory in San Jose on Decision Day 2024, heading home the decisive goal in extra time to help LAFC claim the top seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

He made his debut for LAFC as a substitute in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final, helping the club secure a 3-1 overtime win to lift its first Open Cup trophy. During his time with LAFC, the Brazilian center back also appeared in Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Marlon joined LAFC after spending 2023-2024 on loan with Fluminense of Brazil from Shakhtar Donetsk with whom he won the 2021 Ukrainian Super Cup. The veteran defender helped Fluminense win the club's first-ever Copa Libertadores Final and appeared in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

At the international level, Marlon played for Brazil at the U-20 level helping the team advance to the final of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He also played at the 2015 South American U-20 Championship.







