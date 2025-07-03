Revolution Loan Goalkeeper Max Weinstein to Kalev Tallin

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has loaned goalkeeper Max Weinstein to Kalev Tallin of Estonia's Premium Liiga until Nov. 30, 2025.

The Montpelier, Vt. native signed his first professional contract with New England in 2023, logging 101 saves over his 27 appearances with the club. Weinstein has made four appearances, all of them starts, during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The 21-year-old owns six clean sheets in his career, including one in his 2025 season debut on May 31 at NYCFC II. The Revolution Academy graduate is one of 50 to make his pro debut with Revolution II and is also a two-time U-19 MLS NEXT Cup Champion, earning Goalkeeper of the Tournament honors in both 2022 and 2023.

New England resumes the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season on Saturday, July 5 when they travel to take on Columbus Crew 2 for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Historic Crew Stadium. Saturday's match is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with James Hadnot providing the play-by-play.

