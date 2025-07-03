San Diego FC's Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Defender Andrés Reyes to Miss Remainder of 2025 MLS Season

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC announced today that midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and defender Andrés Reyes have sustained season ending injuries and will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury List.

Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

Alvarado Jr. sustained a right knee injury in the 70th minute of San Diego's 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on June 25 at BC Place. Alvarado Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and will undergo surgery in the coming week.

Alvarado Jr. made his SDFC and MLS debut on February 23, coming on in the 82nd minute for Aníbal Godoy during the Club's 2-0 win against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. In 2025, he has made 12 appearances (six starts), logging 486 minutes on the field.

Andrés Reyes

Defender Andrés Reyes underwent surgery last week and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 MLS regular season.

The 25-year-old Colombian joined SDFC ahead of the 2025 campaign, making his debut on April 19 against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. Over his MLS career, Reyes has made 97 appearances (85 starts), scored five goals and added one assist across 7,132 minutes played.

