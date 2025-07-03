Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City: July 5, 2025
July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC return to Bank of America Stadium this weekend following a demanding five-match away stretch from the end of May and throughout the duration of June. Saturday's match will be an intense re-match between the two sides. The Crown is seeking redemption against Orlando City, following their 3-1 loss in Orlando in early May. This match will be the eighth MLS regular-season matchup between Charlotte FC and Orlando City. Orlando has the edge in the regular-season series, going 4-1-2 against Charlotte in regular season play.
Match: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC
When: Saturday, July 5
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. ET
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1 - How to Watch & Listen
Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)
For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.
Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:
Orlando City SC 3 - 1 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | May 14, 2025)
Eastern Conference Table:
Philadelphia Union- 40 Points, 20 GP
FC Cincinnati - 39 points, 20 GP
Nashville SC- 38 Points, 20 GP
Columbus Crew - 37 points, 20 GP
Orlando City - 33 Points, 20 GP
Inter Miami - 29 points, 16 GP
New York Red Bulls - 29 points, 20 GP
Chicago Fire - 28 points, 19 GP
NYCFC - 28 points, 19 GP
Charlotte FC - 25 points, 20 GP
For the full live table, click here.
CLTFC have a strong home advantage, posting a 6-2 mark on home turf this season, and will be eager to capitalize on this as they host four out of five of their matches in the month of July.
Midfielder Pep Biel continues to be the engine of Charlotte's attack, leading the team with 14 goal contributions on the season, 8 of which are assists. Meanwhile, forward Idan Toklomati has stepped up in a big way during striker Patrick Agyemang's absence, scoring in back-to-back matches and emerging as a reliable threat in the final third, no matter the opponent. CLTFC will count on Biel's creativity and Toklomati's finishing to keep their momentum going at home.
However, The Crown will be without several key players heading into this Eastern Conference showdown. Star forward Wilfried Zaha is suspended for this matchup due to yellow card accumulation, while striker Patrick Agyemang and veteran defender Tim Ream are both away on international duty with the U.S. Men's National Team. Their absences will test Charlotte's depth, but the squad has proven resilient in recent weeks, especially in front of their home fans.
"We've played them so many times, we know what we're coming up against... We know we can cause them problems, but we know they've got some quality as well," said Head Coach Dean Smith in his press conference.
With a home-heavy schedule and a strong record at Bank of America Stadium, the Crown must capitalize on this pivotal month in the playoff race.
