Evander Named as One of Four Finalists for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote Presented by Captain Morgan

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Major League Soccer today announced the four finalists for the 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan: Denis Bouanga of the Los Angeles Football Club, Evander of FC Cincinnati, Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF, and Brandon Vazquez of Austin FC. One the four finalists will be named captain of the 2025 MLS All-Star team ahead of the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, July 23.

The MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan opens at 9 a.m. ET today, July 3, and will remain open through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, July 11. Fans can participate in the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan at MLSsoccer.com/vote and on the MLS App and every fan can share their selection on social media. Fans are eligible to vote 10 times per day through the duration of the voting period.

One of the league's most dynamic offensive threats, Evander looks to continue a strong history of FC Cincinnati captainship at the All-Star Game, as former Cincinnati standout Luciano Acosta was voted the captain of both the 2023 and 2024 MLS All-Star Games. Among the other captain contenders is reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Lionel Messi, three-time MLS All-Star and the 2023 league-leading scorer Denis Bouanga, and striker Brandon Vazquez of the All-Star host club, Austin FC.

The selected captain will wear a custom armband designed by local Austin artist, Bobby Dixon, a frequent Austin FC collaborator. In partnership with MLS and Captain Morgan, Bobby took inspiration from their respective brand worlds and weaved in iconography unique to the city to create a one-of-a-kind design. The armband highlights the importance of encouraging fans to own their own spice and unleash memorable moments for everyone.

First introduced to the All-Star voting process in 2023, fans had the opportunity to nominate a potential captain from their 11 player selections for the 2025 MLS All-Star team. The four All-Star selections who received the most captain nominations from the fan vote are placed on a ballot for fans to choose their MLS All-Star captain.

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Tickets to the MLS All-Star Game are on sale at MLSSoccer.com/All-Star.







