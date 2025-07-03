San Diego FC Hosts Houston Dynamo on Stars & Stripes Night at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego FC (12-5-3, 39 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, July 5, to face Houston Dynamo FC (6-9-5, 23 points) in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Kickoff for the MLS Matchday 22 clash is set for 7:30 p.m. PT on Stars & Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. The match will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Top of the Table and Back in San Diego

Following a three-match road sweep, SDFC returns home sitting atop the Western Conference standings. SDFC earned all nine available points on the road, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps (5-3), FC Dallas (3-2), and Minnesota United (4-2) in a dominant run that showcased the Club's attacking depth and late-game resilience. SDFC has now scored 13 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season and remains unbeaten when scoring first (9-0-0).

Dreyer, Lozano, Ángel and Iloski Fuel Attack

The front line continues to shine with All-Stars Anders Dreyer and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano leading the way. Dreyer tallied his ninth goal of the season via penalty in the win over Dallas and now leads MLS in assists (13), with goal contributions in four straight matches. Lozano, who returned to the squad after injury, scored his sixth goal of the year and has 13 goal contributions in just 15 appearances. Tomás Ángel added a stoppage-time winner in Dallas and now has three goals and two assists in only 374 minutes this season.

Forward Milan Iloski has also emerged as a major threat, scoring four goals in the victory at Vancouver on June 25 and registering his first MLS assist in Dallas on June 28. Iloski has now made 13 straight appearances and is tied with Dreyer for the team lead in goals (9).

Scouting Houston

Houston Dynamo FC heads to San Diego following a 1-0 home victory over St. Louis CITY SC. While the Dynamo currently sit just outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference, the Dynamo are 6-9-5 on the season and are 2-4-4 on the road this year. Saturday will be Houston's first-ever visit to Snapdragon Stadium.

Stars & Stripes Night

Fans attending Saturday's game are invited to join the Club in celebrating Stars & Stripes Night, presented by Liberty Military Housing, with special programming and activations honoring military families and the spirit of Independence Day. If you haven't purchased your tickets you can still buy them here.

What's Next

Following Saturday's matchup, SDFC will travel to face the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. PT.







