San Diego FC Hosts Houston Dynamo on Stars & Stripes Night at Snapdragon Stadium
July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (12-5-3, 39 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, July 5, to face Houston Dynamo FC (6-9-5, 23 points) in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Kickoff for the MLS Matchday 22 clash is set for 7:30 p.m. PT on Stars & Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. The match will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Top of the Table and Back in San Diego
Following a three-match road sweep, SDFC returns home sitting atop the Western Conference standings. SDFC earned all nine available points on the road, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps (5-3), FC Dallas (3-2), and Minnesota United (4-2) in a dominant run that showcased the Club's attacking depth and late-game resilience. SDFC has now scored 13 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season and remains unbeaten when scoring first (9-0-0).
Dreyer, Lozano, Ángel and Iloski Fuel Attack
The front line continues to shine with All-Stars Anders Dreyer and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano leading the way. Dreyer tallied his ninth goal of the season via penalty in the win over Dallas and now leads MLS in assists (13), with goal contributions in four straight matches. Lozano, who returned to the squad after injury, scored his sixth goal of the year and has 13 goal contributions in just 15 appearances. Tomás Ángel added a stoppage-time winner in Dallas and now has three goals and two assists in only 374 minutes this season.
Forward Milan Iloski has also emerged as a major threat, scoring four goals in the victory at Vancouver on June 25 and registering his first MLS assist in Dallas on June 28. Iloski has now made 13 straight appearances and is tied with Dreyer for the team lead in goals (9).
Scouting Houston
Houston Dynamo FC heads to San Diego following a 1-0 home victory over St. Louis CITY SC. While the Dynamo currently sit just outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference, the Dynamo are 6-9-5 on the season and are 2-4-4 on the road this year. Saturday will be Houston's first-ever visit to Snapdragon Stadium.
Stars & Stripes Night
Fans attending Saturday's game are invited to join the Club in celebrating Stars & Stripes Night, presented by Liberty Military Housing, with special programming and activations honoring military families and the spirit of Independence Day. If you haven't purchased your tickets you can still buy them here.
What's Next
Following Saturday's matchup, SDFC will travel to face the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2025
- New York City FC (3) - Toronto FC (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York City FC Takes 3-1 Victory over Toronto FC - New York City FC
- Never Say Die: Ángel, Iloski Show Relentless Energy up Top for San Diego FC - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Houston Dynamo on Stars & Stripes Night at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Canada to Play Australia in October at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Defender Marlon Departs Club - Los Angeles FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City: July 5, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Together: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- SKC Visits Colorado Rapids on 4th of July - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Host Sporting Kansas City in Annual 4thFEST Match - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC to Battle the Philadelphia Union for First Place Saturday at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC's Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Defender Andrés Reyes to Miss Remainder of 2025 MLS Season - San Diego FC
- Revolution Loan Goalkeeper Max Weinstein to Kalev Tallin - New England Revolution
- Portland Timbers Transfer Defender Claudio Bravo to Argentinian Side Argentinos Juniors - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Announces Comprehensive Academy Restructure, Introducing Full-Time Residency Programs for Three Age Groups - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher and Malik Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $75,000 in General Allocation Money and Third-Round Pick from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Evander Named as One of Four Finalists for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote Presented by Captain Morgan - FC Cincinnati
- Denis Bouanga Named a Finalist for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Never Say Die: Ángel, Iloski Show Relentless Energy up Top for San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Houston Dynamo on Stars & Stripes Night at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC's Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Defender Andrés Reyes to Miss Remainder of 2025 MLS Season
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Month for June 2025
- San Diego FC Signs Defender Christopher McVey to a Contract Extension