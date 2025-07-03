Canada to Play Australia in October at Stade Saputo

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







Canada Soccer and Football Australia announced today that Canada Soccer's Men's National Team (CANMNT) will play Australia (FIFA Rank #26) in an international friendly in the October 2025 window.

The match will take place on Friday, 10 October at Stade Saputo in Montréal, Québec at 19:30 EST. This marks the first CANMNT match in Montréal since June 2017, where Canada defeated Curaçao 2:1 and featured the international debut of captain Alphonso Davies.

Tickets for the Canada v Australia match will go on sale Saturday, 19 July, following a series of advance presale windows.

Australia has recently qualified for FIFA World Cup 26© following a 2:1 victory over Saudi Arabia in June. The Socceroos have qualified for the last six FIFA World Cups and offer valuable preparation for Canada as the squad continues to build momentum ahead of next summer.

"We're excited to be playing another high-quality match on home soil with our first game in Montréal since 2017. Connecting the People's Team with the Canadian community is one of our main priorities as we build excitement ahead of our home FIFA World Cup in 2026. We know how passionate the Québec community is for our team, and we look forward to a packed house in October." - Jesse Marsch, MLS Canada Head Coach of the Men's National Team

CANMNT and The Socceroos share a rivalry that dates back 100 years, with their first meeting taking place in 1924. Since then, the two nations have faced off nine times across friendlies and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with Canada recording three wins, one draw, and five losses. Fans will remember Canada's 2:1 triumph in Edmonton during the 1994 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign over Australia but were defeated in the return leg 1:2 (1:4 on penalties) at Sydney Football Stadium.

With the addition of this match against Australia, Canada has now finalized its September and October fixtures. Canada Soccer recently announced that CANMNT will take on Colombia (FIFA Rank #14) on 14 October. These fixtures follow a competitive September window, where Canada will travel to Europe for friendlies against Romania (FIFA Rank #45) on 5 September and Wales (FIFA Rank #29) on 9 September.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.