Together: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The boys are back home, and they need it.

It's been a slog of a road trip. Or more like a road journey - two home matches in the last two months. It ended last Saturday with a 3-2 loss in Chicago. Charlotte fought back from down 3-0 at halftime but fell short of sneaking a point away from home.

Now, it's time for some home cooking. The fans at Bank of America will be a welcome sight.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to get back on track at home against Orlando City:

Together

Charlotte is seeking more cohesion from front to back.

Mental lapses. That's it-just those few uncharacteristic moments filled with mistakes. That's been the big difference in picking up points in the last three matches.

How do they get out of it? Together. Accountability is essential, yes. But it's also about coming together as a unit and believing in each other. No better place to get that belief back than at home with the fans behind you. It's on the squad to recognize that, come together, and give the fans three points they deserve at home.

Midfield Fuel

The attack and backline have their challenges on their own. But it starts and stops in the midfield.

Dean Smith has tried multiple variations and combinations in the middle of the pitch to maximize the performance of Pep Biel, Ashley Westwood, and the 'X' trio.

At HT of the Chicago match, Dean brought on Djibril Diani, and the game changed. Pep Biel moved out to RW, and Diani slotted in on the left-hand side of the midfield. Diani was most potent in winning balls and connecting passes. The latter being the most important. He connected the back to the front, finding Zaha and Biel in open space to allow them to create. That 'X' player in the trio has the most work to do; they have to win balls, play defensively, and move the ball up the pitch effectively. Eryk Williamson gives you more attacking prowess, Brandt Bronico gives you more engine in the middle, and Diani can sometimes give you a little of both.

So, will we see that again against an Orlando side that can similarly attack the way Chicago does? It seemed to work in the second half as Chicago continued to try to press, which opened up Diani to connect in their half. Orlando will attack early similarly, so Diani could be that crucial lynchpin to make the midfield work on the counter.

It could prove to be a crucial choice for Dean in this one, and he has three options to tactically adjust to the style of play and take it to Orlando in the middle of the pitch.







