New York City FC Takes 3-1 Victory over Toronto FC

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. Goals from Hannes Wolf, Mitja Ilenič, and substitute Kevin O'Toole sealed all three points for the hosts, while a deflected own goal served as Toronto's lone response.

Match Recap

New York City FC kicked off Fourth of July weekend in style, welcoming Toronto FC to the Bronx for a Thursday night showdown.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made three changes to the side that faced CF Montréal last time out, introducing Alonso Martínez, Mitja Ilenič, and Aiden O'Neill in place of Strahinja Tanasijević, Mounsef Bakrar, and Julián Fernández.

The hosts nearly made the perfect start to the contest through one of their returning players. In just the fourth minute, Ilenič embarked on a surging 35-yard run toward goal before unleashing a low, left-footed drive that forced a sharp save from Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

In response, TFC winger Theo Corbeanu found himself in space in the final third, but his shot was comfortably held by Tomás Romero.

New York City controlled much of the early tempo and eventually took the lead in the 20th minute. A hopeful ball into the box from Ilenič found Hannes Wolf, whose side-volley clipped both posts before nestling in the back of the net.

At the other end, a well-timed run in behind by Ola Brynhildsen allowed him to square Thiago Martins up 1v1, but his eventual shot flew high over the crossbar and did not trouble Romero.

Jansen's side were keen to stretch their advantage, and almost did so via a well-worked corner routine just after the half-hour mark. Maxi Moralez's low delivery to the edge of the area found the onrushing O'Neill, but his thunderous attempt was blocked. Minutes later, it was Moralez's turn to fire from distance, though he failed to keep his effort on target.

Brynhildsen carved out another chance late in the half, but Justin Haak was well-positioned to block the effort.

New York City started the second half as the brighter of the two teams and were rewarded with a second goal in the 49th minute. The move began with a precise ball in behind from O'Neill to Ojeda. The winger drove toward goal before firing in a low cross to the near post that Ilenič did brilliantly to direct goalward from a tight angle.

Toronto searched for a response, and Corbeanu's tricky wing play nearly provided one. Cutting inside onto his right foot, he unleashed a low shot that Romero did well to save. The NYCFC keeper was called upon again from the ensuing corner, reacting quickly to claw the ball off his goal line after Brynhildsen's header was redirected on target.

Unfortunately for Romero, there was little he could do in the 70th minute when a fierce low cross from Corbeanu was deflected off Haak and into the net.

Jansen turned to his bench for the first time following Toronto's goal, bringing on Kevin O'Toole in place of Birk Risa at fullback.

The substitute wasted no time making an impact, restoring New York City's two-goal advantage with a composed finish. The move began with a slick exchange between Maxi Moralez and Hannes Wolf, the latter spotting O'Toole's underlapping run and threading a perfectly weighted pass into his path. O'Toole then made no mistake, slotting the ball underneath Johnson to make it 3-1.

Two minutes later, Jansen made a second change, introducing Julián Fernández in place of Ojeda. It was nearly 4-1 in the 84th minute when a surging run and cross from Fernández found Moralez, but the veteran playmaker couldn't steer his effort on target.

That would be Moralez's final contribution of the night, as he made way for Jonny Shore. Alonso Martínez also exited the pitch, with Mounsef Bakrar coming on in his place.

Wolf remained a constant threat throughout the evening, even into stoppage time. A dazzling run down the right saw him cut the ball back for Fernández, whose effort flew off target.

That would be the final notable chance of the match, sealing a vital 3-1 home win for New York City.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, July 12. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







