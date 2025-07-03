Nashville SC Update

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following its return to GEODIS Park this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT to face the Supporters' Shield leading Philadelphia Union (12W-4L-4D) in a battle for first place during Americana Night presented by Hormann, Nashville Soccer Club (11W-4L-5D) will host D.C. United (4W-10L-6D) at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 9 in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals before traveling to face Inter Miami CF (8W-3L-5D) in Major League Soccer action at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 12 at Chase Stadium.

After facing New York Red Bulls II at 6 p.m. CT this Sunday at MSU Soccer Park, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will travel to face FC Cincinnati 2 at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 13 at NKU Soccer Stadium.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals: Nashville SC vs. D.C. United (Wednesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. CT)

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF (Saturday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, FS1, and FOX Deportes

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC at FC Cincinnati 2 (Sunday, July 13 at 5 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app







