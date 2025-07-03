Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United travels south to face Western Conference rival FC Dallas in a nationally-televised summer matchup at Toyota Stadium on Friday night. The league has entered its second half of the season, and the Loons aim to extend their impressive road form and build momentum, while Dallas looks to regain footing after a run of difficult results - all during an Independence Day game that is sure to feature some fireworks from both sides.

Minnesota enters the match following a 2-2 draw on the road at the New York Red Bulls. Kelvin Yeboah equalized in the first half, and Anthony Markanich tallied his third MLS goal for the Loons just before halftime to give Minnesota a 2-1 advantage. Despite a late equalizer from New York in stoppage time, the Loons secured another valuable point on the road and extended their strong away form this season. Head Coach Eric Ramsay's side has been led by a balanced attack and a disciplined midfield unit, helping them climb to third place in the Western Conference. With playoff positioning on the line, Minnesota will be keen to maintain their rhythm at a difficult venue.

For FC Dallas, Friday's match represents a chance to rebound after a crushing 3-2 defeat at home to San Diego FC. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Dallas surged ahead in the second half thanks to a goal from Petar Musa and appeared poised for three points. However, defensive lapses proved costly once again as San Diego netted twice late, including a stoppage-time winner, to steal all three points. It was the sixth home loss of the campaign for Dallas, underscoring their struggles in closing out matches. With a dynamic frontline and home support behind them, Dallas will look to rediscover their form and disrupt Minnesota's unbeaten road streak.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSY ON THE CHALLENGE OF FACING DALLAS ON THE ROAD...

"We know that in the heat, against a team [FC Dallas] desperately trying to put it right at home, we'll have a really tough game on our hands. We've got to make sure we put our best foot forward and avoid any sense of complacency."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR ON THE OPPORTUNITY AGAINST FC DALLAS

"We know their [FC Dallas] record at home hasn't been great, and we're looking at it as an opportunity to go in there, keep putting pressure on the teams ahead of us, and create more of a gap with the teams below us."

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:

MNUFC will host a remote postgame press conference with Head Coach Eric Ramsay and possibly a player approximately 15 minutes following the final whistle. Media interested in joining the remote postgame press conference, via Zoom, can join HERE. Webinar ID: 814 8576 8020 | Passcode is MNUFCPress.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Wessel Speel - Shoulder (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED @ FC DALLAS

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

07.04.2025 | MLS Regular Season| Match 21

7:45 p.m. CT (Apple TV+; MLS Season Pass; FS1; FOX Deportes; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 9-4-7 (34 pts. | 4-2-4 on the road)

DAL: 5-8-6 (21 pts. | 1-6-2 at home)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.