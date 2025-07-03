CF Montréal Acquires up to $75,000 in General Allocation Money and Third-Round Pick from Toronto FC
July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that it has acquired up to $75,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and a natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS Superdraft in return for the Superdraft priority rights of midfielder Malik Henry.
CF Montréal will also retain a sell-on percentage of a future Henry transfer.
The Hamilton native was drafted by the Bleu-blanc-noir in the second round (39th overall) of the 2024 MLS Superdraft.
Transaction: CF Montréal acquires up to $75,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and a natural third round pick in the 2026 MLS Superdraft and in return for the Superdraft priority rights to midfielder Malik Henry. CF Montréal will also retain a sell-on percentage of a future Henry transfer.
