CF Montréal Acquires up to $75,000 in General Allocation Money and Third-Round Pick from Toronto FC

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that it has acquired up to $75,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and a natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS Superdraft in return for the Superdraft priority rights of midfielder Malik Henry.

CF Montréal will also retain a sell-on percentage of a future Henry transfer.

The Hamilton native was drafted by the Bleu-blanc-noir in the second round (39th overall) of the 2024 MLS Superdraft.

