D.C. United Announces Comprehensive Academy Restructure, Introducing Full-Time Residency Programs for Three Age Groups

July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today unveiled a restructuring of its Academy system, underscoring the club's deepened commitment to identifying, developing, and supporting top soccer talent across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region. Central to this transformation is the launch of full-time residency programs for the U15, U16, and U18 teams - a move that elevates the Academy to professional standards and strengthens the pathway from youth development to the first team.

"This restructuring is about more than developing players - it's about building a culture," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. "We've significantly increased our investment in the Academy because we believe in the potential of this region. The DMV is one of the most talent-rich areas in the country, and this restructuring allows us to maximize our reach, identify the highest potential players, and give them the tools to grow within a professional environment. By bringing our academy in closer proximity and alignment with our first team, we're strengthening the bridge from youth soccer to the pros and making the Pathway to Pro program more tangible and achievable than ever. This is a major investment in the future of our club - and our region. I want to thank Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien for trusting this process and creating a sustainable model for the future of D.C. United."

D.C. United will now operate three full-time residential teams from the Inova Performance Complex in Leesburg, Va. Players in these programs will train in the mornings under the guidance of full-time professional staff, providing a consistent and immersive environment focused on long-term development, on and off the pitch.

"This restructuring reflects our vision of building a truly top-tier development model," said Kevin Flanagan, D.C. United Academy Director. "By moving to full-time residency for three age groups, we give our top players daily access to professional-standard training, mentorship, and support - regardless of their financial background. Every talented player deserves that opportunity. At the same time, our new U14 Futures Program allows us to expand our footprint across the DMV with multiple training centers, making it easier for families and ensuring players can continue to grow within their local clubs while still experiencing D.C. United's professional curriculum and methodology. It's a system built to identify talent, meet families where they are, and prepare the next generation of professionals the right way."

A key advantage of this model is its proximity to the D.C. United first team at the Inova Performance Complex in Leesburg, VA. The close connection between the Academy and the senior team allows for increased integration, observational opportunities, and a clearer developmental bridge between youth and professional levels.

Academy players will complete their academics through flexible online education programs, allowing them to train during professional windows while maintaining educational progress. Families are empowered to choose from a variety of accredited schooling options, and scholarships are available to ensure cost is not a barrier, with applications managed through independent education and scholarship providers.

At the U14 level, D.C. United will introduce a regional pool model, selecting the most promising talent from local youth clubs and bringing them together for once-a-week elite training sessions across four locations throughout the DMV. This structure allows the club to extend its reach while maintaining a close connection to local communities and youth soccer organizations.

This comprehensive overhaul is modeled after globally successful academy systems and is grounded in a long-term vision: to develop players who are prepared to thrive in a professional environment. By investing in daily contact time, a professional lifestyle, and regional reach, D.C. United is reinforcing its status as a national leader in youth development.

The D.C. United Academy remains one of the most successful youth systems for developing soccer players in the United States producing 21 Homegrown players since 2009. D.C. United has produced elite youth talent such as Kevin Paredes, Matai Akinmboni, Andy Najar, and Donovan Pines. As a leader in youth development, the Black-and-Red ranked second in MLS in the 2024 season for minutes given to U-22 players with 8,581 minutes and appearances given to U-22 players. D.C. United currently has three Homegrown players on the first team roster, with forward Kristian Fletcher along with midfielders Jackson Hopkins and Gavin Turner.

For more information about the D.C. United Academy, visit dcunited.com/academy.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.