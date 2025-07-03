Nashville SC to Battle the Philadelphia Union for First Place Saturday at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will return to GEODIS Park for the first time since May 31 seeking to extend its team-record 13-match unbeaten streak when it hosts the Supporters' Shield leading Philadelphia Union in a matchup of clubs separated by just two points in the standings at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 5 for Americana Night presented by Hormann.

The fixture between two of the Eastern Conference's top three teams features Major League Soccer's top two goal scorers in Nashville's Sam Surridge (16) and Philadelphia's Tai Baribo (13) and could determine first place in both the Eastern Conference and MLS table.

Philadelphia, which in addition to leading the East, is in first place in the MLS' Supporters' Shield standings with 40 points, had its 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions snapped last Sunday at the Columbus Crew while Nashville extended its team record run of consecutive matches across all competitions without a loss to 13 with its 1-0 road win over D.C. United on Saturday.

Here are five things to know for Saturday's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, who has established himself as a leader in the race for MLS Coach of the Year after directing the Boys in Gold to their best start through 20 matches (11 wins, 38 points) and a club record 13-match unbeaten streak, previously served as a Philadelphia Union Academy Coach (2012 to 2014) and First Team Assistant (2014 to 2019), helping lead the Pennsylvania side to the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015, and 2018 and the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2016 and 2018.

Golden Boot leader and Most Valuable Player candidate Surridge will look to find the back of the net for a seventh consecutive match after becoming the first player in Nashville SC history to score a goal in six straight fixtures last Saturday at D.C. The striker also became the first English-born player in MLS history and first Boy in Gold to score 10 times over a six-match span. In addition to leading the league in goals with 16, he is second to San Diego's Anders Dreyer (23) with 19 goal contributions.

Nashville SC's Andy Najar (goal, seven assists), a first-time All-Star this season, and Philadelphia's Kai Wagner (goal, seven assists) are tied for the MLS lead in goal contributions by defenders with eight apiece. Led by Najar and Dan Lovitz (two goals, five assists), Nashville is second to Minnesota United FC (24) in goal contributions from backliners with 20.

The Boys in Gold, whose last match at GEODIS Park was May 31, are tied with Philadelphia and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the best home record in MLS at 6W-1L-3D. Their lone loss in Music City occurred more than three months ago on March 29 against FC Cincinnati (2-1).

Saturday's match against Philadelphia at GEODIS Park begins a run of six fixtures in 20 days for Nashville SC. In addition to the Union, the Boys in Gold will face Inter Miami CF (July 12), the Columbus Crew (July 16 at GEODIS Park), Toronto FC (July 19 at GEODIS Park), and San Diego FC (July 25) in MLS and D.C. United at The Castle in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. CT.

