Timbers Suffer 3-0 Loss to Toronto FC on the Road
June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
TORONTO - Playing their third and final June matchup, the Portland Timbers suffered a 3-0 loss on the road against Toronto FC on Saturday night. The Timbers went down 1-0 in the 11th minute of the match off a Toronto direct free kick. In the second half the hosts doubled their lead in the 56th minute thanks to a rebounded loose ball and eventually put the game away in fourth minute of stoppage time.
Coming Home
Portland returns to the Rose City for three of their next four regular season matchups. The Timbers are undefeated in their last nine meetings at Providence Park and have only lost the season opener at home. With matchups against New England (July 5), Salt Lake (July 16), and Minnesota (July 19), the Timbers will look to extend their home unbeaten streak through July. Additionally, the Timbers will kick-off their Leagues Cup campaign on July 30 hosting Liga MX's Atlético de San Luis.
Goal-Scoring Plays
TOR - Alonso Coello, 11th minute: Alonso Coello shot a right-footed direct free kick through the Timbers wall into the lower left corner of the goal.
TOR - Tyrese Spicer (Ola Brynhildsen), 56th minute: Tyrese Spicer positioned himself inside the six-yard box on a Toronto corner kick and volleyed a loose Ola Brynhildsen rebound into the net.
TOR - Deandre Kerr (Derrick Etienne Jr), 90th +4 minute: Derrick Etienne Jr. drove up the left wing and towards goal and tapped a pass to Deandre Kerr who pushed the ball into goal from within the six-yard box.
Notes
Tonight's match marked Portland's first match in 15 days following the international break.
Portland has a record of 3-4-2 on the road in 2025. Portland will now enter a busy month of July where it will play five MLS matchups and its Leagues Cup opener. Tonight's loss was only the fifth on the season. Forwards Kevin Kelsy and Felipe Mora started together for the first time for Portland this season. Forward Gage Guerra made his MLS debut coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute.
Next Game
The Timbers will return home to host the New England Revolution at Providence Park on Saturday, June 28. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (8-5-6, 30pts) vs. Toronto FC (4-10-5, 17pts)
June 28, 2025 - BMO Field (Toronto, Ontario)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
Toronto FC 1 2 3
Scoring Summary:
TOR: Coello, 11
TOR: Spicer (Brynhildsen), 56
TOR: Kerr (Etienne Jr.), 90+4
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Zuparic (Caution), 43
POR: Fory (Caution),68
POR: Ayala (Caution), 24
POR: Kelsy (Caution), 90
TOR: Thompson (Caution), 90+5
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera, D Surman, D Zuparic, D Fory (D Smith, 73), D Chara Š (M Paredes, 73), M Ayala, M Fernández (M Moreno, 54), M Da Costa, F Kelsy, F Mora (F Guerra, 73)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, M Ortiz
TOTAL SHOTS: 4 (four players tied, 1); SHOTS ON GOAL: 0; FOULS: 15 (two players tied, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4
TOR: GK Johnson Š, D Long, D Rosted, D Petretta, M Thompson, M Coello, M Dominguez (F Sharp, 90+5), M Longstaff (M Sullivan, 86), M Spicer (F Etienne Jr., 70), F Corbeanu, F Brynhildsen (F Kerr, 85)
Substitutes Not Used: GK De Rosario, D Fisher, D Stefanovic
TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (four players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Spicer, 2); FOULS: 16 (Dominguez, 5); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 0
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistant Referees: Walt Heatherly, Ben Pilgrim
Fourth Official: Mario Al Ayass
VAR: Greg Dopka
Attendance: 22,445
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
