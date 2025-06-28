Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Chicago Fire: June 28, 2025

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a tough midweek bout with Sporting KC, Charlotte FC stays on the road with an Eastern Conference matchup against Chicago Fire on Saturday night, June 28. This match will be the final regular-season meeting between the two clubs, as Chicago walked away in comfortable fashion with a 4-1 victory in the first match.

Charlotte FC comes into this match in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, with plenty of season left to climb the standings. The Fire sits right behind them in 10th with a game in hand.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC at Chicago Fire

When: Saturday, June 28

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV -  How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click  here.

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

Chicago Fire 4 - 1 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | May 17, 2025)

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union - 40 Points, 19 GP

FC Cincinnati - 36 points, 19 GP

Nashville SC - 35 Points, 19 GP

Columbus Crew - 34 points, 19 GP

Orlando City SC - 33 points, 19 GP

Inter Miami CF - 29 Points, 16 GP

New York Red Bulls - 28 points, 19 GP

New York City FC - 28 points, 18 GP

Charlotte FC - 25 points, 19 GP

Chicago Fire - 25 points, 18 GP

New England Revolution - 23 points, 17 GP

D.C United - 18 points, 19 GP

For the full live table, click  here.

Players to Watch:

For the Crown, finishing their chances are key to winning the match on the road. Without its leading scorer, Patrick Agyemang (six goals, one assist), CLTFC will turn its production to Wilfried Zaha (5 goals, 4 assists), and Pep Biel (5 goals, 7 assists) to create and capitalize on opportunities to score. Idan Toklamati (2 goals, 2 assists) scored a brilliant goal in Wednesday's match and will be looking to follow up the performance on Saturday.

Chicago Fire will be looking to its team leading scorer Hugo Cuypers (10 goals, 2 assists) to lead the offensive attack. With the help of Philip Zinckernagel (7 goals, 7 assists) and homegrown talent Brian Gutiérrez (6 goals, 1 assist), The Fire will look to take the series against Charlotte and move up in the standings.







