Houston Dynamo FC Confirms Tonight Will be MLS Legend Nico Lodeiro's Final Match for the Club

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC can confirm that tonight's match versus St. Louis CITY SC will be MLS legend and midfielder Nicolás "Nico" Lodeiro's final match with the Club.

Following prematch warmups, the Dynamo will recognize Lodeiro's decade-long MLS career that includes two MLS Cups and a Concacaf Champions Cup title. Lodeiro will be made available to media in attendance following tonight's match.

The Uruguayan international leaves a legacy in Major League Soccer, totaling 240 appearances and 31 postseason appearances with Seattle Sounders FC (2016-23), Orlando City SC (2024) and the Dynamo (2025), while registering 51 goals and 103 assists. Lodeiro helped Orlando reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2024 and played a pivotal role in Seattle's success over the past decade, capturing three trophies, including the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019, as well as the Concacaf Champions League title in 2022, making Seattle the first MLS club to win the modern version of the tournament. He was also named to the MLS Best XI in 2018 and 2022.







