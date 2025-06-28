Revolution Rescue 3-3 Draw with Dramatic Second-Half Comeback

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-6-6; 24 pts.) rallied back from a three-goal deficit to draw the Colorado Rapids (7-8-5; 26 pts.) 3-3, on Saturday night. After conceding a third goal to the visiting Rapids shortly after halftime, an own goal and late tallies by Carles Gil and Maxi Urruti gave the Revolution a hard-fought point in the final match of a three-game homestand.

New England nearly opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Peyton Miller launched a shot on target, set up by a pass from Alhassan Yusuf, who made his 25th MLS appearance tonight. Yusuf connected with one of New England's eight first-half corners with an attempt in the 20th minute, but it was saved by Rapids goalkeeper Nicholas Hansen.

Colorado struck first in the 29th minute on a counter attack finished off by midfielder Calvin Harris, who capitalized on a second opportunity after Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič's initial save. The Rapids added to their lead in the 40th minute as forward Rafael Navarro converted inside the box, assisted by Darren Yapi.

Forward Leo Campana, in his first start since returning from injury, responded with a powerful shot from outside the area, but it was saved by Hansen. Campana and Luca Langoni, who relieved an injured Tomás Chancalay in the 40th minute, both recorded headed shots at the end of the half. The Revolution entered the intermission scoreless, despite controlling the opening stanza with 72.2 percent possession and 10 shot attempts.

To start the second half, Yapi logged his second assist of the match by setting up Ted Ku-Dipietro's goal in the 55th minute, extending the lead to 3-0. Three minutes later, New England began their charge back into the match as Gil danced on the left side of the box and sent in a dangerous cross, which Colorado's Sam Vines deflected into his own net.

New England deployed several substitutions with Maxi Urruti and Ilay Feingold coming into the match to close the two-goal gap. Luis Diaz also made his 100th MLS appearance as an 81st-minute substitute. Soon after, the Revolution were awarded a penalty kick after Gil was pulled down in the box. The captain calmly converted his seventh goal of the season to make it 3-2.

In stoppage time, Tanner Beason juked a defender and curled a cross into the box directly onto Urruti's head. The veteran forward nodded his header into the corner of the net for the dramatic equalizer, his second goal of the campaign. With the tying goal, the Revolution erased a three-goal deficit to earn a result for the first time in club history.

The Revolution will head west next weekend to visit Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, July 5. The 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Providence Park is available to watch with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action live on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

MATCH NOTES

Tonight's match was the first time New England erased a three-goal deficit to earn a point in club history.

The Revolution are unbeaten in their last seven home matches against Colorado (5-0-2) dating back to 2011.

The Revolution extended their home unbeaten run to eight games against Western Conference opponents.

Carles Gil recorded four shot attempts, three on target, and logged a team-high six key passes.

Gil converted from the penalty spot in the second half, improving to 16-for-18 in his MLS career. The goal moved Gil past Teal Bunbury into sole possession of fourth place on the club's all-time scoring list. He is five goal contributions shy of tying Taylor Twellman's club record (129).

Gil's 16 career penalty goals in MLS play are now one shy of Lee Nguyen's club record (17).

Maxi Urruti headed home the equalizer in second half stoppage time, his second goal of the season.

Tanner Beason provided his first assist of the campaign, and his first in MLS since May 2023.

Alhassan Yusuf made his 18th start to open the season and logged three key passes, tying his MLS single-game high.

Wyatt Omsberg earned the 50th start of his MLS career, his third start in six appearances this season.

Leo Campana made his first start and second straight appearance since returning from a four-match injury absence this week. The striker tallied three shots, with one on target.

Luca Langoni logged 50 minutes off the bench, replacing an injured Tomás Chancalay late in the first half. Langoni registered two shots, one shot on target, and one chance created.

Luis Diaz recorded his 100th MLS regular season appearance, playing against his former club.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #18

New England Revolution 3 vs. Colorado Rapids 3

June 28, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistant Referee: Chris Elliot

Assistant Referee: Kali Smith

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

Video Asst. Referee: David Barrie

Assistant VAR: Jozef Batko

Weather: 75 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 22,886

Scoring Summary:

COL - Calvin Harris 3 (Unassisted) 29'

COL - Rafael Navarro 6 (Darren Yapi 1) 40'

COL - Ted Ku-Dipietro 1 (Darren Yapi 2) 55'

NE - Sam Vines (Own Goal) 58'

NE - Carles Gil 7 (Penalty Kick) 86'

NE - Maxi Urruti 2 (Tanner Beason 1) 90' +3

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Keegan Hughes (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 8'

COL - Chidozie Awaziem (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 79'

COL - Andreas Maxsø (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 79'

NE - Carles Gil (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 79'

COL - Reggie Cannon (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90' +4

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Wyatt Omsberg (Tanner Beason 81'), Keegan Hughes; Peyton Miller (Luis Diaz 81'), Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster, Brandon Bye (Ilay Feingold 63'); Carles Gil ©; Tomás Chancalay (Luca Langoni 40'), Leo Campana (Maxi Urruti 63').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian, Mamadou Fofana, Will Sands, Jackson Yueill.

Colorado Rapids: Nico Hansen; Sam Vines (Keegan Rosenberry 74'), Chidozie Awaziem, Andreas Maxsø ©, Reggie Cannon; Ted Ku-Dipietro (Sam Bassett 68'), Oliver Larraz, Josh Atencio, Calvin Harris (Ian Murphy 90'); Darren Yapi (Connor Ronan 74'), Rafael Navarro.

Substitutes Not Used: Adam Beaudry, Kévin Cabral, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Jackson Travis.







