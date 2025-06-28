RSL Earns Road Point at Kansas City

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kansas - Real Salt Lake (5-10-4, 19 points, 13th West) was unable to capitalize on scoring first yet again at Sporting Kansas City (5-10-5, 20 points, 12th West), settling for a 1-1 road draw despite a late KC red card in the second half. The Claret-and-Cobalt now head back to Utah for seven of its next eight games at home from next Saturday, July 5, through August 6.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 28, 2025

