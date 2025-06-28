RSL Earns Road Point at Kansas City

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
KANSAS CITY, Kansas - Real Salt Lake (5-10-4, 19 points, 13th West) was unable to capitalize on scoring first yet again at Sporting Kansas City (5-10-5, 20 points, 12th West), settling for a 1-1 road draw despite a late KC red card in the second half. The Claret-and-Cobalt now head back to Utah for seven of its next eight games at home from next Saturday, July 5, through August 6.
