Toronto FC and Italian Winger Lorenzo Insigne Agree on Mutual Contract Termination

July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC today announced that the Club and Italian international winger Lorenzo Insigne have mutually agreed to terminate Insigne's Major League Soccer contract, effective immediately. Insigne will no longer occupy a Designated Player slot, and his previous wages will not count against the Club's 2025 salary budget. TFC has utilized one of the Club's two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Insigne.

"The Club would like to thank Lorenzo for his efforts over the last three years," said Toronto FC General Manger Jason Hernandez. "After several meaningful discussions, we are happy to have found a solution that is agreeable to all parties involved. We wish Lorenzo all the best moving forward."

Insigne, 34, joined Toronto FC as a Designated Player on January 8, 2022, and made his debut on July 23 against Charlotte FC. A native of Naples, Italy, Insigne played 76 matches (66 starts) for the Reds across all competitions (MLS, Canadian Championship and Leagues Cup), scoring 19 goals and registering 18 assists.

