D.C. United Loans Homegrown Midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC of MLS Next Pro

July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned Homegrown midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC in MLS Next Pro through the end of the 2025 MLS season. The club has the ability to recall Turner at any point during the season.

Turner, 18, became the 21st Homegrown Player signing in D.C. United history when he inked his first professional contract with the club on February 21, 2025 [READ MORE]. The Virginia native has been a part of the Black-and-Red organization since 2017, when he joined the club's U12 academy team.

Turner made his Black-and-Red debut at Audi Field on June 7, 2025, as a 66th-minute substitute against Chicago Fire FC. On his debut, Turner totaled 28 minutes and created one chance on offense.

Before joining D.C. United, Turner was with Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship, where he signed an academy contract. He made his professional debut against New York Red Bulls II on June 8, 2022, when he came on as an 89th-minute substitute in the 1-0 win. The midfielder recorded his first career assist in a 2-1 win against Orange County SC in the Fourth Round of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 7, 2024. In 18 total appearances (three starts), Turner accumulated 508 minutes over two seasons with Loudoun United (2022 and 2024).

Turner joins a Chattanooga team that is currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference with an (8-3-4) record, with 30 total points in the MLS Next Pro. MLS Next Pro serves as the bridge between MLS Next and Major League Soccer, providing a pathway for development and offering young players a path to the next level. Chattanooga's next match is against Chicago Fire FC II on July 5, 2025, at Finley Stadium.

Transaction: D.C. United has loaned midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC in the MLS Next Pro through the 2025 MLS season.







