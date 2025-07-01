D.C. United Loans Homegrown Midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC of MLS Next Pro
July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned Homegrown midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC in MLS Next Pro through the end of the 2025 MLS season. The club has the ability to recall Turner at any point during the season.
Turner, 18, became the 21st Homegrown Player signing in D.C. United history when he inked his first professional contract with the club on February 21, 2025 [READ MORE]. The Virginia native has been a part of the Black-and-Red organization since 2017, when he joined the club's U12 academy team.
Turner made his Black-and-Red debut at Audi Field on June 7, 2025, as a 66th-minute substitute against Chicago Fire FC. On his debut, Turner totaled 28 minutes and created one chance on offense.
Before joining D.C. United, Turner was with Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship, where he signed an academy contract. He made his professional debut against New York Red Bulls II on June 8, 2022, when he came on as an 89th-minute substitute in the 1-0 win. The midfielder recorded his first career assist in a 2-1 win against Orange County SC in the Fourth Round of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 7, 2024. In 18 total appearances (three starts), Turner accumulated 508 minutes over two seasons with Loudoun United (2022 and 2024).
Turner joins a Chattanooga team that is currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference with an (8-3-4) record, with 30 total points in the MLS Next Pro. MLS Next Pro serves as the bridge between MLS Next and Major League Soccer, providing a pathway for development and offering young players a path to the next level. Chattanooga's next match is against Chicago Fire FC II on July 5, 2025, at Finley Stadium.
Transaction: D.C. United has loaned midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC in the MLS Next Pro through the 2025 MLS season.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2025
- 5 Things You Don't Want to Miss at Saturday's Match against Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Leaders Build on Togetherness as Stretch Run Begins - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Home Time - New York City FC
- D.C. United Loans Homegrown Midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC of MLS Next Pro - D.C. United
- Weekend Full of Watch Parties with San Diego FC - San Diego FC
- Academy Update: U-15s Crowned 2025 MicFootball Punta Cana Champions - Inter Miami CF
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to 4thFEST and Our Matchup with Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Portland Timbers Launch Expansion of Performance Center with 13-Acre Purchase in Beaverton - Portland Timbers
- Australia Defeats Turkey to Win 2025 NYC Consulate Cup - New York City FC
- Toronto FC and Italian Winger Lorenzo Insigne Agree on Mutual Contract Termination - Toronto FC
- New England Revolution's Andrew Farrell to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - New England Revolution
- Audi Field to Host the Fifth Annual "Truth and Service Classic" Football Game Between Howard and Hampton University - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Agree to Mutual Termination with Winger Federico Bernardeschi - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Loans Homegrown Midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC of MLS Next Pro
- Audi Field to Host the Fifth Annual "Truth and Service Classic" Football Game Between Howard and Hampton University
- D.C. United Announce That Midfielder Fidel Barajas Has Returned to Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX
- D.C. United Forward Kristian Fletcher to Undergo ACL Reconstruction Surgery
- D.C. United Named Best in Class Winner for Asana's 2025 Work Innovation Awards