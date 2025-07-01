5 Things You Don't Want to Miss at Saturday's Match against Houston Dynamo
July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC is back at home to face the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, July 5 for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Military Housing. Kick off the long weekend with friends and family at Snapdragon Stadium.
Here are five reasons you don't want to miss SDFC's match.
1. San Diego FC returns home after being on the road for the month of June. Don't miss watching the top team in the Western Conference back at Snapdragon Stadium, buy your tickets to SDFC vs. Houston Dynamo.
2. Two-time Women's World Cup Champion and U.S. Women's National Soccer player, Alex Morgan is going to be the Keeper of the Flow.
3. Enjoy FanFest with family-friendly activities including face painters, airbrush tattoos, live music, and so much more!
4. SDFC is offering fans a Tailgate Package for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. Fans can enjoy good food and great company before heading inside the stadium for kickoff.
5. Don't miss out on the merch of the match designed by Hanna Gundrum and inspired by Den Bryan.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2025
- 5 Things You Don't Want to Miss at Saturday's Match against Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Leaders Build on Togetherness as Stretch Run Begins - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Home Time - New York City FC
- D.C. United Loans Homegrown Midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC of MLS Next Pro - D.C. United
- Weekend Full of Watch Parties with San Diego FC - San Diego FC
- Academy Update: U-15s Crowned 2025 MicFootball Punta Cana Champions - Inter Miami CF
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to 4thFEST and Our Matchup with Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Portland Timbers Launch Expansion of Performance Center with 13-Acre Purchase in Beaverton - Portland Timbers
- Australia Defeats Turkey to Win 2025 NYC Consulate Cup - New York City FC
- Toronto FC and Italian Winger Lorenzo Insigne Agree on Mutual Contract Termination - Toronto FC
- New England Revolution's Andrew Farrell to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - New England Revolution
- Audi Field to Host the Fifth Annual "Truth and Service Classic" Football Game Between Howard and Hampton University - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Agree to Mutual Termination with Winger Federico Bernardeschi - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- 5 Things You Don't Want to Miss at Saturday's Match against Houston Dynamo
- Weekend Full of Watch Parties with San Diego FC
- Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21
- San Diego FC Rallies to Beat FC Dallas, 3-2, at Toyota Stadium
- San Diego FC Visits FC Dallas in Western Conference Clash on Saturday, June 28