5 Things You Don't Want to Miss at Saturday's Match against Houston Dynamo

July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC is back at home to face the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, July 5 for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Military Housing. Kick off the long weekend with friends and family at Snapdragon Stadium.

Here are five reasons you don't want to miss SDFC's match.

1. San Diego FC returns home after being on the road for the month of June. Don't miss watching the top team in the Western Conference back at Snapdragon Stadium, buy your tickets to SDFC vs. Houston Dynamo.

2. Two-time Women's World Cup Champion and U.S. Women's National Soccer player, Alex Morgan is going to be the Keeper of the Flow.

3. Enjoy FanFest with family-friendly activities including face painters, airbrush tattoos, live music, and so much more!

4. SDFC is offering fans a Tailgate Package for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. Fans can enjoy good food and great company before heading inside the stadium for kickoff.

5. Don't miss out on the merch of the match designed by Hanna Gundrum and inspired by Den Bryan.







