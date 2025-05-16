LA Galaxy Play Host to LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, May 18

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next playing host to LAFC in the 25th all-time edition of El Tráfico at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against LAFC

Sunday's match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 25th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series tied 10-9-5 (52 GF, 51 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 8-7-5 (42 GF, 42 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 12 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 8-2-2 (28 GF, 18 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams, the LA Galaxy earned a 4-2 come-from-behind victory against LAFC before a sellout crowd of 25,174 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 14, 2024. In 24 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match.

Programming Information for Home Match Against LAFC on Sunday, May 18

Programming for Sunday's LA Galaxy vs LAFC game includes an LA Strong Rally Towel giveaway presented by Dignity Health, a team-signed Angeleno kit up for auction benefitting the LA Galaxy Foundation, and a new team store merch drop including a white airbrush t-shirt in collaboration with Menace. Additionally, the performer of the game is Valentino Khan, a visionary DJ and producer whose limitless creativity and versatility have taken him from the world's biggest festival stages to producing chart-topping tracks for major artists like Diplo, Lil Pump, and Major Lazer. Known for genre-defying sets and iconic hits like "Deep Down Low," Khan's adaptability, high-energy performances, and collaborations with dance music's elite cement his status as a powerhouse in the global music scene. To purchase tickets for Sunday's match, fans can visit lagalaxy.com/tickets.

LA Galaxy Sign Head Coach Greg Vanney to Contract Extension

The 2024 reigning MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed Head Coach Greg Vanney to a multi-year contract extension. The LA Galaxy have also invested in growing the club's soccer operations staff. The Galaxy have hired Ravi Ramineni to a new role, Director of Quantitative Analysis. Additionally, the Club has promoted Vítor Gomes Pereira Júnior, known as Juninho, to Senior Advisor to the General Manager and Zack Murshedi to Director of Team Administration and Player Care.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 6:15 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)







