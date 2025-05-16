By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati travel up the highway for a match you circle on the calendar every year and throw out the record book for. Hell is Real. Last time FCC made the trip to Lower.Com Field they came away with a 2-1 victory, the first in club history in Columbus. One year later The Orange and Blue will look to keep that streak going.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. The match will also be available on FS1. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into this rivalry match, all presented by CTI.

87

Miles between TQL Stadium and Lower.com Field, the shortest distance between rival clubs not located in the same city in MLS. The trek up I-71 north passes by the famed Hell is Real sign that the derby is so uniquely named for.

10

FC Cincinnati newcomers and DPs Evander (15 appearances) and Kévin Denkey (16 appearances) have scored nine goals apiece in their debut seasons for the club across all competitions. With a 10th goal, the two would become the fastest two players in club history to score 10 goals. The current fewest games to reach 10 goals belongs to Luca Orellano, where he scored his 10th goal in 2024 in his 35th match for the club.

83

With an 83-minute performance this weekend, Nick Hagglund would surpass Luciano Acosta for the most minutes played in FC Cincinnati MLS history. With 10795 minutes played in his career for FCC, he would surpass Acosta's 10877 minutes.

In all, Hagglund has logged 16,920 minutes in MLS, with 6,288 coming with Toronto FC prior to joining The Orange and Blue.

77

FC Cincinnati are third in MLS in total shots on target this season, peppering opponent goalkeepers with 77 shots on frame so far and forcing keepers to be on their toes. The Orange and Blue have ensured opponents need to defend in all phases of the attacking zone as FCC lead MLS in shots from outside the box and are third in goals from outside the box with 5.

117/7

FC Cincinnati announced on Thursday that they had signed midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a contract extension through the 2027 season. Nwobodo, 28, has made 117 appearances with FC Cincinnati since joining the club in April 2022 from Turkish Süper Lig side Göztepe SK. 109 of his 117 appearances have been starts, and since debuting for the club on April 30, 2022, at Toronto FC.

Nwobodo is seventh all-time in appearances for FC Cincinnati, and would pass Alvero Barreal for sixth with 5 more appearances. Among active members of The Orange and Blue, only Yuya Kubo, Nick Hagglund and Roman Celentano have more appearances than Nwobodo.

15

After FC Cincinnati tied the MLS post-shootout record with 11 road wins last season, the Orange and Blue have already won four times this season on the road, which leads MLS in 2025. Cincinnati's 15 road wins over the past two seasons additionally lead MLS. The Orange and Blue seek another road victory following Wednesday's 1-0 win at Toronto FC.







