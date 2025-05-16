Sporting KC Match at LAFC Rescheduled to June 8
May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City's regular season road match at LAFC, originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 8 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
The rematch of last year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final will be one of five MLS regular season matches played on the weekend of June 7-8 during the FIFA international window (June 2-10) prior to the start of the Concacaf Gold Cup (June 14-July 6) and FIFA Club World Cup (June 14-July 13) in the United States.
FIFA announced today the details for a May 31 play-off match between LAFC and Club America for a berth in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. Two of LAFC's upcoming MLS regular season home matches - LAFCvSKC on May 28 and LAFCvCOL on May 31 - have been rescheduled to later dates to accommodate the newly added fixture.
The June 8 match-up between Sporting Kansas City and LAFC will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription - now 30% off for Major League Soccer's 30th season - and pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action.
