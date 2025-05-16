Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire: May 17, 2025

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC return to Bank of America Stadium this weekend, set to host Chicago Fire FC for the first time in the 2025 campaign. After a demanding midweek clash against Orlando City SC, CLTFC enters the match on short rest, while opponents Chicago Fire were one of just four teams without a midweek fixture. Charlotte FC currently hold a 5-1-0 record against the Fire and will be fighting for a much-needed three points.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire FC

When: Saturday, May 17

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

Charlotte FC 4 - 3 Chicago Fire FC (Major League Soccer | October 2, 2024)

Eastern Conference Table:

FC Cincinnati - 28 Points, 13 GP

Philadelphia Union - 26 points, 13 GP

Columbus Crew - 26 points, 13 GP

Nashville SC - 23 Points, 13 GP

Inter Miami - 22 Points, 12 GP

Orlando City SC - 21 points, 13 GP

Charlotte FC - 19 points, 13 GP

CLTFC's Keys to the Match:

Statistical history is firmly in The Crown's corner. Charlotte FC boasts a dominant 5-1-0 all-time MLS regular season record against the Chicago Fire, including a string of five consecutive victories, having only lost to the Fire in their first-ever matchup.

Charlotte FC seem to favor progressive buildup through the midfield and have relied heavily on quick transitions that begin deep and exploit the space in between an opponent's defensive line. Charlottes's success will hinge on their ability to finish chances efficiently, something they've progressively gotten closer to, but have not perfected.

"We've been creating good chances... I have always said the hardest thing to do is to score a goal. Structurally, we look organized, and we know what we need to do. It's just a case of making sure the players have full concentration and full effort" said Head Coach Dean Smith in his press conference.

Despite losing the last four regular season matches, Charlotte has been able to generate goal contributions to maintain competitiveness. CLTFC has tallied a 1.3 expected goals or higher mark and has had the edge over its opponent in xG in three of the last four.

Players to Watch

Charlotte's Wilfried Zaha & Liel Abada are both forces to be reckoned with. Designated Players Zaha and Abada have started picking up the pace on the offensive end. With Biel out during the Clubs trip to Columbus, Zaha and Abada both tallied goals. Abada also tallied a goal in the Open Cup win over NCFC while Biel was out. Abada then scored at Nashville SC and Zaha recorded Charlotte's lone goal at Orlando City. In the last four matches across all competitions, either Zaha or Abada has tallied a goal. Additionally, Abada currently sits tied for third in Charlotte FC's individual all-time goal record, having tallied 11 so far for the Club.

Homegrown Brian Gutiérrez and striker Hugo Cuypers, have both been having standout seasons for Chicago Fire FC. Gutiérrez, leads all active players in the matchup with 12 shots across previous meetings between the two clubs. Meanwhile, Cuypers has been leading the line with authority, tallying a team-high 8 goals and 2 assists this season. His finishing ability and intelligent movement have been central to Chicago's attack, giving the Fire a reliable scoring option as they begin a challenging four-game road trip.

The Opponent:

Chicago Fire FC currently sits at 11th in the Eastern Conference, holding a record of 4-4-4 with a -3 goal differential. This match is pivotal as it not only begins a four-match away stint for them but can also have a major impact on the standings when it comes to playoff positioning. Chicago Fire will need to stay organized defensively and avoid getting pulled out of shape by Charlotte FC's attacking movements. To get a result, the Fire must make the most of their chances while also keeping Charlotte from controlling the pace of the game, something they've struggled with in past matchups.

MAY 17 // CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO

