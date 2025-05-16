CF Montréal Hosts Toronto FC Saturday at Stade Saputo

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - As part of MLS Rivalry Week, CF Montréal will play host to Toronto FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday at 2:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

This will be the first game in MLS Regular Season play this year for the two rivals. Back on April 30, CF Montréal eliminated Toronto FC from the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship in penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw.

The Montrealers have not lost in the past two games following a 1-0 shutout away to New York City FC last Saturday and a 1-1 draw at home against the Columbus Crew last Wednesday.

The Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 14-16-5 overall record in MLS (50 goals for, 58 goals against) against Toronto. In Montreal, both teams have an identical 9-9-1 record (CF Montréal holds a ratio of 26 goals for and 28 goals against).

In its first year under head coach Robin Fraser, Toronto sits 14th in the Eastern Conference and holds a 1-3-2 record in away games this season. In its last game last Wednesday, Toronto was shut out 1-0 against FC Cincinnati at BMO Field.

CF Montréal will continue on its streak of six games in 18 days in the month of May by travelling to Hamilton Stadium this Tuesday to take on Forge FC in the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals at 7pm EDT (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, TSN 690). Next Saturday, the Bleu-blanc-noir will host LAFC at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).







