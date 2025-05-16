FC Dallas and Shiner Beer Unveil Exclusive Matchday Version of Shiner ¡Órale

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - Two Texas legends are teaming up to create a brew for all FC Dallas fans. Shiner Beer and FCD today announced the debut of the Shiner ¡Órale! FC can. The co-branded packaging will make its first appearance this Saturday, May 17, when FC Dallas hosts Houston Dynamo FC in a Texas Derby matchup at Toyota Stadium, presented by Toyota (Tickets, MLS Season Pass).

Crafted with premium two-row barley and agave nectar for a subtly sweet flavor and a crisp, refreshing finish, Shiner ¡Órale! is brewed to complement the bold spirit of FC Dallas fans and the vibrant matchday atmosphere. It's a light-bodied and easy drinking beer, with just a hint of sweetness, pairing perfectly with great food or just great soccer. The co-branded beverage will be served exclusively during FC Dallas matches at Toyota Stadium, with plans for wider retail availability across North Texas in the near future.

"To say we're excited about the launch of Shiner ¡Órale! FC can at Toyota Stadium is an understatement," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "This is more than a beer - it's a celebration of Texas pride, soccer culture and the partnership between Shiner and FC Dallas, two brands that are deeply rooted in the Lone Star State."

The custom can's design is a nod to FC Dallas' identity, dressed in the club's iconic red and blue and featuring jaguars sporting FC Dallas scarves, an homage to both team spirit and Texas swagger. The ¡Órale! FC brand is designed to reflect the energy and passion with which FC Dallas fans support their team.

"Shiner is proud to partner with another Texas legend in FC Dallas and to further celebrate this partnership with our ¡Órale! "Futbol Cerveza" special release brew. This is truly one for the fans, a great-tasting, easy-drinking beer that celebrates the energy, passion, and culture of the FC Dallas fanbase," said Shiner Brand Director Nick Weiland. "This is one of the most exciting designs we've ever worked on and another fantastic beer in our long history of brewing excellence. We can't wait to crack one open with all the team supporters on matchday."

The Shiner ¡Órale! FC can will be available for purchase at all concession locations serving beer inside Toyota Stadium starting Saturday, May 17.







