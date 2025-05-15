FC Dallas Announces 2025 Homegrown Partner Program Class, Supported by Gallagher
May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced the two Dallas/Fort Worth-based businesses selected for the club's 2025 Homegrown Partner Program class. Supported by Gallagher, the Homegrown Partner Program is designed to help North Texas-based, Minority-owned businesses scale their operations through the power of sports marketing and FC Dallas' platform.
Launched in 2020, the program has now served 19 locally owned businesses through customized corporate partnerships. FC Dallas has committed more than $2 million in support since the program's inception. Each member of the Homegrown Partner Program class receives a FC Dallas corporate partnership package with specific assets that helps their brand's awareness in DFW and delivers a unique platform to drive their business forward.
"We are excited to welcome these two amazing businesses to our Homegrown Partner Program this season," said Megan Miller, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium. "This is year five of the program, and our commitment to giving back to the community remains stronger than ever. With the support of our corporate partner Gallagher, we're proud to continue building meaningful relationships and creating real economic impact in North Texas."
2025 Homegrown Partner Program Class
Detour Doughnuts - A locally beloved doughnut shop founded by Chef Jinny Cho. Detour Doughnuts is known for its creative flavors and community-first approach. The brand has built a loyal following with handcrafted doughnuts that rotate seasonally, making each visit a fresh experience.
Rayson's Creations Kaptured Memories - A luxury photo booth company founded by Misty Rayson. Rayson's Creations Kaptured Memories provides high-quality social and marketing experiences. The photo booth packages are full-service and can be customized based on event needs. For more information, visit rckapturedmemories.com.
2025 Homegrown Partner Quotes
"Detour has always been about more than just great doughnuts - it's about community," said Jinny Cho, Founder and Chef at Detour Doughnuts. "We've always been rooted in the neighborhoods we serve, and partnering with FC Dallas through their Homegrown Partnership Program feels like a natural extension of that mission. We're proud to support a team that shares this community spirit."
"Becoming an FC Dallas Homegrown Partner for the 2025 season is an incredible honor," said Misty Rayson, CEO and Founder of Rayson's Creations Kaptured Memories. "This opportunity is the result of persistence, growth, and a willingness to listen and evolve with every piece of feedback I received. I'm beyond excited to bring my passion and creativity to this partnership and proud to be part of this remarkable legacy."
Since its launch, the Homegrown Partner Program has featured 17 businesses across four previous classes:
2021: Casa M Spice, GRIT Fitness, Reveal Suits, Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Urban Hydration
2022: The Cookie Society, Esposure, The Good Jerky, iCode, Southwest Mobile Advertising
2023: Avery's Savory Popcorn, Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ Restaurant and Catering, Hustle Clean, Oasis Accents, Sol Dias Ice Cream
2024: Bagelology, Unica Enterprises
For more on the Homegrown Partner Program, visit fcdallas.com/homegrownpartners.
