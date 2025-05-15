Three CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Called up by Canada U20 for the Concacaf Championship
May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy players Inès Nourani, Juliette Perreault and Liana Tarasco have been selected by the Canadian U20 national team to take part in the Concacaf U20 Championship in Costa Rica from May 29 to June 8.
A pre-camp will be held in Montreal from May 18 to 28.
In Group B, Canada will face Mexico, Panama and Nicaragua. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the semi-finals and qualify for the 2026 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.
All three players have suited up for the CF Montréal Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, since 2023 in the semi-professional Ligue1 Québec provincial league.
Defender Inès Nourani, 17, took her first steps at Royal Sélect de Beauport and has nine selections with the national team (seven at U17 and two at U20). Midfielder Juliette Perreault, 18, was developed at Celtix Haut-Richelieu and has 11 caps for Canada (two at U15, six at U17 and three at U20). Midfielder Liana Tarasco, 18, from AS Laval, received her first call-up to the U20 squad after nine caps (two at U15 and seven at U17).
GROUP PHASE SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 29 (4pm EDT) : Canada vs Panama
Saturday, May 31 (4pm EDT) : Nicaragua vs Canada
Monday, June 2 (7pm EDT) : Mexico vs Canada
