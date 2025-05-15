San Jose draws back-and-forth six-goal thriller to run unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Beau Leroux (right) vs. Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with Inter Miami CF 3-3 on Wednesday night in Major League Soccer regular-season play at PayPal Park in front of a sellout crowd of 18,000 fans.

The visitors struck first in the opening minute courtesy of a Maximiliano Falcón strike and Jordi Alba assist. However, the Quakes would answer immediately when Cristian Espinoza fed Cristian "Chicho" Arango for a third-minute equalizer to make it 1-1. The hosts pulled ahead in the 37th minute when Beau Leroux took advantage of a loose ball at the top of the box and drilled it home for a 2-1 lead. The two clubs then traded goals in the 44th minute and fourth minute of stoppage time, respectively. Tadeo Allende evened the score for Inter Miami, but Ian Harkes would have the final say of the first half, coolly placing the ball in the back of the net from the top of the box thanks to assists from Leroux and Amahl Pellegrino. San Jose led 3-2 at the break.

After intermission, Inter Miami once again knotted the score, when Lionel Messi and MLS debutant Baltasar Rodriguez assisted a streaking Allende for his second of the night. In the 62nd minute, Espinoza appeared to have recaptured the lead for San Jose with a left-footed strike, but the flag was up on the previous touch from Ousseni Bouda and game stayed tied. Though both sides had their chances to take ultimate control, the final whistle blew and the points were shared-extending the Quakes' unbeaten streak to four matches in all competitions.

The Black and Blue will now travel this weekend to take on the New England Revolution on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Earthquakes move to 0-1-1 all-time vs. Inter Miami CF (3 GF, 4 GA).

Chicho Arango scored his ninth goal of the season to move into second in the MLS Golden Boot race to Philadelphia's Tai Baribo, who has 10. It was the Colombian forward's 62nd career MLS goal. He would later come off in the first half after injuring his left leg.

Cristian Espinoza secured his eighth assist of the season on Arango's goal to keep the MLS assist lead. It was his 79th career assist, a club record. He also continues to lead the league in key passes (49).

Cristian Espinoza extended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-to 122, good for third all-time and second among field players.

Cristian Espinoza played in his 200th MLS game tonight-all with San Jose.

First-year midfielder Beau Leroux continues to impress in MLS play, scoring his second goal of the season and notching his third assist.

Ian Harkes also scored a goal (his first of the season and sixth of his MLS career) and notched an assist (his first of the season and seventh of his MLS career).

Vítor Costa had his second assist of the campaign and the fifth of his MLS career.

Amahl Pellegrino had his second assist of 2025 and the fourth of his MLS career.

Josef Martínez came on in the 69th minute. In 2023, he tallied eight goal contributions (7g/1a) for Inter Miami CF in MLS play, helping the Herons secure the Leagues Cup trophy.

Hernán López played his first MLS game since May 1, a 2-1 road win over Sporting Kansas City, coming on in the 79th minute and taking a late shot in search of a game-winning goal.

The Quakes continue to lead all MLS with 29 team goals after adding three more tonight. They are also tops in expected goals (29.78).

Daniel made two saves against Inter Miami, upping his total to 48 and keeping him second in MLS to Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina (54).

San Jose Earthquakes 3 - 3 Inter Miami CF

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 70°F Clear

Attendance: 18,000 (sellout)

Man of the Match Presented by Northern California Honda Dealers: Beau Leroux

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Joe Dickerson

AR1: Jeremy Hanson

AR2: Kali Smith

4th Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Scoring Summary:

MIA (0-1) - Maximiliano Falcon (Jordi Alba) 1'

SJ (1-1) - Cristian "Chicho" Arango (Cristian Espinoza) 3'

SJ (2-1) - Beau Leroux (Ian Harkes, Vítor Costa) 37'

MIA (2-2) - Tadeo Allende (Benjamin Cremaschi) 44'

SJ (3-2) - Ian Harkes (Beau Leroux, Amahl Pellegrino) 45+4'

MIA (3-3) - Tadeo Allende (Baltasar Rodriguez) 52'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Vítor Costa (caution) 45+7'

SJ - Ousseni Bouda (caution) 66'

SJ - Dave Romney (caution) 74'

MIA - Noah Allen (caution) 74'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Daniel Munie, Dave Romney, Rodrigues (Max Floriani 69'); Ian Harkes (Mark-Anthony Kaye 79'), Crisitan Espinoza, Ousseni Bouda (Josef Martínez 69'), DeJuan Jones, Beau Leroux, Vítor Costa; Cristian "Chicho" Arango (Amahl Pellegrino 31 (Hernán López 79')').

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Preston Judd, Nick Lima, Reid Roberts.

POSS.: 43.5%; SHOTS: 14; SOG:6; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 6; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 13; xG: 1.7

INTER MIAMI CF: Oscar Ustari (GK); Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Marcelo Weigandt (Gonzalo Lujan 70'); Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia (Hector Martínez 81'), Lionel Messi, Benjamin Cremaschi (Baltasar Rodriguez 46'), Yannick Bright (Federico Redondo 81'); Tadeo Allende.

Substitutes not used: Rocco Rios-Novo (GK), Leo, Afonso, Tomas Aviles, Ian Fray, Allen Obando.

POSS.: 56.5%; SHOTS: 9; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 4; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 8; xG: 2.4

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF tonight:

"For the most part, we did a good job on Messi. He was threatening throughout the game. He's a terrific player. Our guys did a good job. I think the opening couple of minutes were crazy-to concede a goal that early was poor on our part. I think the second and third goals, we could have been better. As any coach would tell you, we always look at what we could have done a little bit better. So give them credit-three goals, the finishes were great. So take the point and move on."

"I think the biggest mistake we could have made tonight was to be too respectful of Messi. Some teams maybe get players around him a little tighter and try to dive the ball. We just want to play our game and try to be the better team tonight. At the same time, obviously have the greatest respect for a player of his skill and talent and all of that. So hopefully the people in the stands enjoyed the game."

On Beau Leroux's breakout debut MLS season so far:

"He's been very good for us since game one. He came into preseason without a contract, and he earned a supplemental contract. By the end of our play in Coachella in preseason, he demonstrated that he was a player that could challenge to get into our first 11. We gave him the opportunities and he never shrunk at all. He's just getting better and better every game. I thought his goal was outstanding tonight and [Ian] Harkes' goal as well. So it's good to see that those two got on the scoresheet."

On room for improvement amid a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions:

"Our record is not indicative of the way we've played over our first 13 games. We should have more points. Defensively, although we gave up three goals tonight, I thought at times we performed pretty well. The team is getting better defensively, but obviously we can't concede in the first 15 seconds of the game. I think we could have done a better job in the second or third goal, but obviously that's just a coach talking."

"We're getting better as a team. I'm hopeful that as we get through the first half of the season, we have a really good feel for who we are and where we need to go in the second half of the season."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CRISTIAN ESPINOZA

On not being intimidated by the moment and playing their game:

"We came out to the field with that in mind, the mindset to deliver three points. There were a lot of moments where we had control of the game, but obviously they have a really good player. So that's why the game was really open for both teams. But it's really important to get points. Either it's three points or at least one point tonight. As I said before, we tried everything. So we went for the three points, but at least we got one point. We need to keep growing as a team."

On facing Lionel Messi again after his CD Alavés team upset FC Barcelona in 2016 at the Camp Nou:

"It was really special to me for my career. This was the second time that I could face Messi on the field. First was in Spain. I wasn't able to get his jersey then [via trade], and today I did, so I'm really happy for that. And also being on the field as the captain of my team, while he also was a captain for Inter Miami. It was a really special moment for me, and I really enjoyed playing against Messi."

On tonight's energy from a sold-out crowd:

"I think it was amazing on the field for everybody. I think the fans really brought the noise today. In some moments, we only heard, "Messi, Messi," but it's part of the game. That's it. I think we just did focus on the game. ... But I think the team controlled their feelings really well and we just focused on what we have to do."

On the team's response after Chicho Arango left the game due to injury:

"The whole team was really focused on what we should do inside the field. We were preparing for this game the past four days. We knew it. We just put focus in what we have to do, and not too much focus on them. I think that was the key. And today, after their first goal, we can respond right away, and we tied the game. We were able to take the lead two times, actually, but yes, it was a really physical game."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER BEAU LEROUX

On his 37th-minute goal:

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for all he had done for me. The goal just popped up on top of the box and I hit it well. It was fortunate enough to go in."

On playing against Lionel Messi:

"I'll remember it for the rest of my life. It's an honor to share the field with him and all the great players on our team and their team. Not going to think about it too much. ... Just looking forward to the next game."

On his approach to the game this early in his career:

"It's just staying humble. It really calms me and me being a follower of Christ, just it really calmed me as a player and as a person. That helps on and off the field.

On his midfield partnership with Ian Harkes, with both assisting each other on their respective goals:

"Our relationship has grown a lot. Him and I being new to the team, we have gotten better on chemistry. Like I said before, he's like an older brother to me on the field and I just listen to him as much as possible, and we just feed and grow off of each other."

