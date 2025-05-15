Colorado Rapids Turn Attention to Rocky Mountain Cup After 2-0 Loss to San Diego FC

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (4-5-4, 16 pts) fall on the road to San Diego FC (7-4-2, 23 pts.) by a final score of 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium. The club will shift their focus to Saturday for a matchup against rivals Real Salt Lake in the first matchup of the 2025 Rocky Mountain Cup. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

Notables:

- M Cole Bassett surpassed 10,000 MLS regular-season minutes, becoming the first Homegrown Player in club history to reach this milestone.

- D Sam Vines surpassed 7,000 MLS regular-season minutes, becoming just the second Homegrown Player in club history to reach this milestone.

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"We want to put [this match] behind us quickly, as we need to. Another important match coming up. So, all of our focus right now is on Salt Lake. Yeah, it was a tough game tonight for us. The margins are thin in this sport, in our league and in the Western Conference. At home, we put San Diego in a tough game. Tonight, they put us in one and we split the series on the season. There's not a lot of room for error, and we didn't do enough. We will take a look at it, but they're a good team. They can really move you around. They possess the ball really well. They challenge the press. We didn't come here to be passive and play it safe. We took a risk in the high press just the way we did at home, even out of the mid block, and they were pretty good on the night, San Diego. So, give them credit, and we move on. Saturday is our focus, all of our energy now is spent on recovery and a big match for our players, our club and our fans."

On the team's demeanor during tough matches...

"I'm tuned in to the emotion of the team in this very moment and during the game. They're talking, they're digging deep, they're sticking together until the very last play. They fought hard. Some adjustments at halftime, and I think we pushed and disrupted more in the second half against, again, a team that's the best possession team in the league. So, I can see that they're digging deep, and most importantly, they're sticking together. Yeah, listen, there's more guys talking these days, there's leadership, there are more guys taking it over on the inside there, which is a good sign. Like I told them, every team will go through spells like this in every sport, in almost every year. How long we stay in this moment is only a question of us, how much we stick together, and that the boys do take over on the inside. There's been a lot of that talk during the game, and even right after the game a lot of realness within my team. It's encouraging, and we're going to come out of this. We're going to come out of this, for sure."

COLORADO RAPIDS DEFENDER KEEGAN ROSENBERRY

On the match...

"I feel like I start with the same thing every time I speak after a disappointing result. But you know, we're disappointed. Every away match, every match, we set out to get three points and try not to change who we are, no matter the venue, no matter the side. I thought we started the match well. I thought we weathered the storm pretty well in the beginning. We had a couple chances and I think really sort of let ourselves down on the set piece, conceding there. It's a small part of the game that we take a lot of pride in and have been very good in throughout the years. I thought the response after that was pretty good. And I thought the second half especially, I think we looked like the better team. I thought we generated some good chances, potentially a second penalty there. And, yeah, I was proud of the response, and I felt like we deserved a goal or two by the end of it. So, we can take some of those positives in the second half, and more than anything, the recovery and the mindset shifts to Saturday with everything on the line. There can be zero results in the entire season, and that one can mean the most. So, we're looking forward to it, and I think everybody's focused in the locker room quickly shifts."

On the team's communication throughout the match...

"Yeah, it's one of the hardest parts of the game, trying to solve things on the fly, like you said. I think tonight, we struggled at times to connect that first pass under pressure when the ball turns over. That is is a huge part of escaping a counter press, when the ball turns over, connecting that first one, especially forward to kind of get out of that first net of players. I thought we could have done that better. I also thought we could have maybe possessed for slightly longer stretches of time. At times, we're too eager to look for that first one in behind, or look to be a little more direct, and we like our efficiency and speed to get the goal at times. But you know, again, one of the hardest parts is trying to find that balance, trying to find the rhythm of the game, what the game needs. That's a sense that we're all trying to constantly get better at and reading each other and kind of feeling each other out. Something that we've really struggled with is at the end of halves, I guess tonight you could check that box, we didn't concede in the late minutes of the first half. That's been something we've talked about for weeks on end now and I guess you could call it a mental hurdle. But, you know, trying to again just get the message across, heightened awareness, super focused on maybe tightening things up in those last couple minutes and just getting to that next half where we can regroup, kind of reset the tactics. I thought we did come out in the second half and look like the better team."







