Atlanta United Draws 1-1 at Austin FC

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United reacts after Jamal Thiaré's goal

AUSTIN, Texas - Atlanta United drew 1-1 with Austin FC Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium. Second-half substitute Jamal Thiaré scored his first goal of the season in stoppage time to give Atlanta the road point.

Atlanta created the game's first scoring opportunity in the eighth minute. Mateusz Klich arrived first to a loose ball near midfield and played Miguel Almirón into space behind Austin's back line. Almirón ran past a defender and dribbled in on goal, however his shot was saved by Brad Stuver.

Alexey Miranchuk put Atlanta's second shot on target in the 12th minute with a hard left-footed shot from the left side of the box, however Stuver was able to make his second save. Atlanta found more space to attack a few minutes later as Almirón dribbled into the attacking third before playing Latte Lath into the right side of the box. The striker returned a pass to Almirón who had continued his run into the center of the box but his shot attempt went straight at Stuver.

Austin put its first shot on goal in the 38th minute as Osman Bukari curled a right-footed effort from the corner of the box that Brad Guzan was able to tip it over the crossbar. Atlanta's captain made another crucial save in the 44th minute as Myrto Uzuni received a pass and found himself in on goal before firing an attempt that Guzan reacted quickly to save.

Brandon Vazquez scored off a free kick to give Austin a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute. After drawing a foul from Noah Cobb, Vazquez struck the ensuing free kick from about 25 yards from goal into the upper right corner of the goal.

Atlanta made a trio of substitutions in the 56th minute, bringing on Jay Fortune, Tristan Muyumba and Thiaré. Fortune had Atlanta's first good chance of the second half in the 68th minute when he cut in from the left wing and onto his right foot and tested Stuver with a long-range attempt. Ronny Deila made another change in the 69th minute, bringing on Saba Lobjanidze for Derrick Williams as Atlanta switched to a back four.

Atlanta found the equalizing goal in the second minute of stoppage time as Almirón played Lobjanidze into the right side of the box where he squared the ball across goal for Thiaré to tap into the net.

Atlanta United (2-6-5, 11 points) returns to action Saturday, May 17 when it hosts Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 16-8 Austin

Shots on target: 6-5 Austin

Corner kicks: 904 Austin

Fouls Committed: 10-10

xG: 1.56-1.22 Atlanta

Possession: 55-45 Austin

Passing accuracy: 83-83

Scoring

ATN - Brandon Vazquez 55'

ATL - Jamal Thiaré (Lobjanidze, Almirón) 90+2'

Disciplinary

ATL - Jay Fortune Y 59'

Notes:

Jamal Thiaré scored his first goal of the season.

Saba Lobjanidze recorded his team-leading fourth assist of the season.

Miguel Almirón registered his third assist of the season.

Attendance: 20,738

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Ronald Hernández (Jay Fortune - 56')

D: Luis Abram

D: Derrick Williams (Saba Lobjanidze - 69')

D: Noah Cobb

D: Matt Edwards

M: Mateusz Klich (Tristan Muyumba - 56')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk (Edwin Mosquera - 84')

M: Miguel Almirón

F: Latte Lath (Jamal Thiaré - 56')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Efrain Morales

Will Reilly

Luke Brennan

AUSTIN FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Stuver

D: Jon Gallagher

D: Oleksandr Svatok

D: Julio Cascante

D: Guilherme Biro

M: Ilie Sanchez (c)

M: Besard Sabovic (Nicolas Dubersarsky - 85')

M: Owen Wolff (Zan Kolmanic - 79')

F: Osman Bukari (Jader Obrian - 79')

F: Myrto Uzuni (Diego Rubio - 90+3')

F: Brandon Vazquez (CJ Fodrey - 85')

Substitutes not used:

Riley Dean Thomas

Brendan Hines-Ike

Stefan Cleveland

Micah Burton

OFFICIALS

Malik Badawi (referee), Jeffrey Greeson (assistant), Nick Balcer (assistant), Sorin Stoica (fourth), Jonathan Johnson (VAR), Rosendo Mendoza (AVAR)

