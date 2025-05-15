Sounders FC & Reign FC Expand Partnership with IHeartMedia Seattle to Deliver Unparalleled Audio Coverage for Seattle Soccer

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC are proud to announce an expanded and dynamic multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia Seattle, deepening their longstanding collaboration to provide premier audio coverage for soccer fans across the Pacific Northwest. The new agreement marks a significant leap forward in Seattle soccer storytelling, delivering unmatched radio and digital streaming audio experiences for both clubs through iHeartMedia Seattle's market-leading platforms.

This partnership not only extends iHeartMedia Seattle's commitment as the Flagship Audio Home of Sounders FC, but also formally integrates Reign FC into iHeartMedia Seattle's broadcast family - marking a milestone in unified audio coverage for Seattle's topflight men's and women's professional soccer teams.

"This expanded partnership with iHeartMedia Seattle is about building community, growing the game and capturing the spirit of this city as we prepare to take the global stage," said Hugh Weber, President of Business Operations for Sounders FC. "With the women's game thriving like never before, the FIFA Club World Cup arriving this summer and the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Seattle's soccer story is unfolding in real time. Together with iHeart, we're making sure every fan can be part of it."

The agreement brings both Reign FC and Sounders FC onto the same audio broadcast platform for the first time, stretching across iHeartMedia Seattle's complete complement of affiliates - from Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM to 950 KJR AM and on the iHeartRadio app.

"We couldn't be more excited to deepen our relationship with both Sounders FC and Reign FC through this expanded partnership," said Rich Moore, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Seattle and Portland. "This collaboration is about more than just broadcasting matches - it's about amplifying the voices, energy and passion that make Seattle soccer so special. We're proud to be the audio home for both of these incredible clubs and look forward to bringing fans closer to the action this season and the years to come."

WALL-TO-WALL MATCHDAY COVERAGE

iHeartMedia Seattle is poised to bring Pacific Northwest soccer fans wall-to-wall coverage of the teams they love in the years ahead, spearheaded by industry-leading in-match coverage.

For Sounders FC, all MLS matches - including the MLS Cup Playoffs - are set for air on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM, 950 KJR AM or on the iHeartRadio app. Each broadcast includes full pre and post-match shows, alongside live play-by-play throughout the MLS season.

For Reign FC, the new partnership with iHeartMedia Seattle provides the club a terrestrial radio and streaming audio platform for the first time in team history. This season, six matches will air on 950 KJR AM or via the iHeartRadio app, including a pre-match show and full in-match coverage. In subsequent seasons, 10 NWSL matches will be carried across iHeartMedia Seattle's platforms.

For fans of both clubs, leading Sports Radio KJR talent like Dave "Softy" Mahler, Dick Fain and Jackson Felts are set to be onsite at Lumen Field for select matches of both clubs, conducting live remotes, interacting with fans and appearing on the teams' pre-match shows, bringing fan-favorite voices directly to the Seattle soccer community.

In addition, broadcasts for both clubs are available for live and on-demand listening through iHeartMedia Seattle's streaming platform, ensuring fans never miss a moment of action.

EXPANDED WEEKLY PROGRAMMING & CROSS-PLATFORM STORYTELLING

Beyond in-match coverage throughout the MLS and NWSL seasons, iHeartMedia Seattle is invested in bringing Sounders and Reign fans closer to their teams through dedicated shoulder programming, weekly segments, interviews and cross-platform promotions. As Seattle prepares to host both the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and the FIFA World Cup next year, iHeartMedia Seattle is ramping-up its coverage, aligning Seattle's hometown teams with international soccer's biggest stages.

"This is an exciting moment for soccer in Seattle, and iHeartMedia Seattle is thrilled to be part of the storytelling journey," said Mark Glynn, Area Vice President for iHeartMedia Washington. "With the FIFA World Cup approaching and the world's eye descending on Seattle, we see this partnership as a chance to go beyond the pitch by celebrating players, fans and the heartbeat of the sport. Through our unparalleled storytelling ability and unmatched assets, we're ready to help our friends and partners at the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign tell this story and set Seattle up for the global stage."

Sounders Weekly returns for its ninth season in 2025. The magazine-style weekly show on 93.3 KJR FM is hosted by Jackson Felts, offering insider updates, player interviews and analysis from around the soccer world every Wednesday throughout the season at 7:00 p.m. PT.

New in 2025, Sounders Weekly expands to 90 minutes to include a dedicated 30-minute Reign FC spotlight, featuring the club's players, coaches and top storylines.

In addition, Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer's weekly segment on Dave "Softy" Mahler and Dick Fain's show continues every Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. PT throughout the MLS season, while fans of both teams can expect regular player and coach interviews across KJR's programming throughout the MLS and NWSL seasons. Additionally, team promotions, player audio drops and studio-produced promotional content will provide a steady drumbeat alongside match coverage and shoulder programming.

TALENT LINEUP

For Sounders FC broadcasts, former Sounder Danny Jackson is back in his lead play-by-play role for the third-consecutive year as part of Sports Radio's KJR's flagship matchday coverage. Working alongside Jackson in the booth as analysts are former Sounders FC winger Steve Zakuani and club captain Brad Evans, both notable previous players with experience across the club's radio and television products.

Fan-favorite and Emmy-award winner Michelle Ludtka, having spent years in-market as a reporter and anchor for FOX 13 and serving on Sounders FC broadcasts, also returns this season to work as an analyst for home radio calls.

Supporting Sounders FC's radio lineup is Jackson Felts, who continues in his role as host of radio pre-match, halftime and post-match coverage. Felts is joined by Pete Fewing - a fixture in the Seattle sporting community as the former Head Coach of Seattle University's successful men's soccer program from 1993-2022 and a regular voice on Sounders FC broadcasts - as well as by Kelyn Rowe, a former Sounders FC player who made his broadcasting debut during the club's 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run.

Announced recently, Rowe is also featuring on Reign FC matchday coverage as part of the club's new agreement with FOX 13 Seattle, where he is working as a sideline reporter. That work will be integrated into Sports Radio KJR's in-match coverage, alongside the call from play-by-play voice Steve Schlanger and lead analyst Laura Schott.

Schlanger is a veteran national broadcaster across premier networks including NBC Sports, FOX Sports and ESPN, while Schott is a former United States Women's National Team player and accomplished broadcaster with experience across the NWSL, MLS, NCAA and other properties.

The club's production unit is led by Sounders FC and Reign FC Director of Broadcasting & Production Keely Dunning.







