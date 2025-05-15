Portland Timbers and Bold Reuse Launch New Era of Sustainability and Innovation in Sports at Providence Park

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers, in partnership with Bold Reuse, today announced a major new chapter in live event sustainability, establishing Portland as a leading innovation hub for reusable foodware and beverage systems.

As part of their shared commitment to building a circular economy, the Timbers and Bold Reuse will roll out a series of first-of-their-kind initiatives at Providence Park:

Regional First: ODEQ Grant-Backed Reusable Foodware Program

Through a grant awarded by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ), Providence Park and Bold Reuse will launch a reusable foodware system inside stadium premium spaces, setting a new standard for reducing single-use waste at major venues.

National First: Stadium-Specific Reusable Vessels

Providence Park will be the first venue in the country to deploy a new stadium-designed reusable vessel developed by Dart Container Corporation. This collaboration, guided by Bold Reuse's expertise in operationalizing reuse at scale, will create a fan-first, efficient model for other sports and entertainment venues to follow. Technology First: RFID Tracking with Avery Dennison

In another groundbreaking move, Providence Park and Bold Reuse will pilot RFID-enabled reusable foodware in partnership with Avery Dennison. This system will enable real-time tracking of inventory levels, reduce the need for manual counts, and provide unprecedented visibility into how many times each item is reused before retirement-giving sustainability efforts real, measurable data.

"At Providence Park, we pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of what's possible," Timbers Chief Operations Officer Ashley Highsmith shared. "By partnering with Bold Reuse, we're proud to make Portland a national leader in the future of reuse."

After rolling out a successful pilot program in three premium spaces across Providence Park in 2024, the Timbers expanded the Bold Reuse program into the First Tech Suites and field seating at Providence Park this year. Last year, Bold Reuse helped the Timbers divert over 40,000 single-use cups from landfill, eliminating 2,000 pounds of waste.

"Bold Reuse is thrilled to partner with Providence Park in turning bold sustainability goals into bold action," said Heather Watkins, Cofounder, Bold Reuse. "Together, we're proving that reuse is not only possible at scale - it's better for fans, venues, and the planet."

Providence Park and Bold Reuse's partnership reflects a broader movement across sports, entertainment, and corporate campuses to redesign operations for sustainability - building systems that are better for fans, the environment, and future generations.







