Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Felipe Andrade was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13, the league announced today. The inclusion marks Andrade's first of the season after his Houston Dynamo 2 loan was recently extended to the first team from Fluminense FC for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

The Dynamo defeated Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, with Andrade and defender Pablo Ortiz each scoring their first MLS goals during their first-career MLS starts. Additionally, the team secured their fifth clean sheet of the season.

Notably, Wednesday night marked the second time in Dynamo history where two players scored during their first-career MLS starts. The first occasion came on April 6, 2008, when Geoff Cameron and Franco Caraccio scored versus FC Dallas.

Houston took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Ortiz cleaned up a deflected shot, nodding home his first goal for Houston.

The Dynamo doubled their lead in the 77th minute when Andrade capitalized on a clearance error from Minnesota's backline for his first MLS goal and second for the Dynamo across all competitions.

Andrade (Matchday 13) is one of four Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Ondřej Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 7) and Jack McGlynn (Matchday 7).

Houston closes out the week with a Texas Derby on the road versus FC Dallas on Saturday, May 17, at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







