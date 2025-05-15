Inter Miami CF Secures Point in Visit to San Jose Earthquakes

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose, CA - Inter Miami CF (6W-2L-4D, 22 points) earned a point on the road tonight with a hard-fought 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes. A brace by attacker Tadeo Allende and defender Maximiliano Falcón's first Inter Miami goal helped the team bring back home a point on the night at PayPal Park.

Inter Miami took the pitch tonight with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Falcón, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba made up the team's back four; Benjamin Cremaschi, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets and Allende started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia led the team's attack.

Inter Miami found the breakthrough goal early on, with Falcón heading home a delivery from Alba from the left flank following a corner kick just 35 seconds into the match to register the third fastest goal in Club history. The goal was the first for Falcón with Inter Miami, while the assist took Alba's tally to five this regular season and six overall this year.

The hosts subsequently tied the match before taking the lead, with goals from Chicho Arango and from Beau Leroux in the third and 37th minutes, respectively.

Inter Miami would then tie the scoring at 2-2 with a goal from Allende in the 44th minute. A ball from Messi from the center of the park found a great run from Alba down the left flank, whose delivery into the box took a deflection before Allende buried the ball in the back of the net with a first-time right-footed finish. The goal took Allende's tally to three this regular season and five across all competitions this season.

San Jose then reclaimed the lead before the break with a goal by Ian Harkes in the fourth minute of added time.

The second half kicked off with the visitors finding an equalizer in the 52nd as Allende sealed his brace on the night. A great ball recovery from Bright started off the counter, followed by a great individual play by Messi and a one-time grounded cross from debutant Baltasar Rodríguez, who entered the match as a second-half substitute, for Allende to strike from close range. The goal was the fourth for Allende this regular season and sixth across all competitions this year, while the assist was the first for Rodríguez as an Inter Miami player, and the secondary assist took Messi's tally to three this regular season.

The 3-3 scoreline would then remain unchanged through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim a valuable point on the road against San Jose.

Next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to close out the week hosting rivals Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium this Sunday, May 18 at 7 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets for the match.

Scoring Summary:

SJ - Cristian Arango (Cristian Espinoza) 3', Beau Leroux 37', Ian Harkes (Beau Leroux, Amahi Pellegrino) 45' +4

MIA - Maximiliano Falcon (Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia) 1', Tadeo Allende 44', Tadeo Allende (Baltasar Rodriguez, Lionel Messi) 52'

Misconduct:

SJ - Vitor Cosa 45' +7 (Yellow Card), Ousseni Bouda 66' (Yellow Card), Dave Romney 74' (Yellow Card)

MIA - Noah Allen 74' (Yellow Card)

Lineups / Substitutions:

San Jose Earthquakes- GK Daniel; D Daniel Munie, Dave Romney, Rodrigues (Max Floriani 69'); M Ian Harkes (Mark-Anthony Kaye 79'), Cristian Espinoza ©, Ousseni Bouda (Josef Martinez 69'), DeJuan Jones, Beau Leroux, Vitor Costa; F Cristian Arango (Amahi Pellegrino 31' (Hernán López 79'))

Unused Substitutes - GK Earl Edwards Jr.; D Reid Roberts, Nick Lima; M Hernan; F Preston Judd

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Marcelo Weigandt (Gonzalo Lujan 70'), Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; M Telasco Segovia (David Martínez 81'), Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright (Federico Redondo 81'), Benjamin Cremaschi (Baltasar Rodriguez HT (Allen Obando 63')), Tadeo Allende; F Lionel Messi ©

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Rios Novo; D Ian Fray, Tomas Aviles; F Leo Afonso

Details of the Game:

Date: May 14, 2025

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: PayPal Park

Stats:

Possession:

SJ - 43.5%

MIA - 56.5%

Shots:

SJ - 14

MIA - 9

Saves:

SJ - 2

MIA - 3

Corners:

SJ - 7

MIA - 2

Fouls:

SJ - 13

