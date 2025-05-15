Recap: Rapids Come up Short in First Match at Snapdragon

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-5-4, 16 pts) fall on the road to San Diego FC (7-4-2, 23 pts.) by a final score of 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium. The club will shift their focus to Saturday for a matchup against rivals Real Salt Lake in the first matchup of the 2025 Rocky Mountain Cup. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

Final Score

SD - 2 (C. McVey 33', A. Dreyer 58')

COL -0

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Andreas Maxsø, Ian Murphy, Keegan Rosenberry (C), Sam Vines, Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio, 74'), Wayne Frederick (Oliver Larraz, 59'), Cole Bassett (Calvin Harris, 80'), Djordje Mihailovic, Darren Yapi (Ted Ku-DiPietro, 59'), Kévin Cabral (Sam Bassett, 74')

Substitutes

Nico Hansen, Chidozie Awaziem, Reggie Cannon, Jackson Travis







