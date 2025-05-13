Kickoff Time Updated for July 16 Match at Seattle

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids' road match against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Wednesday, July 16, has been moved from 7:30 p.m. MT (9:30 p.m. ET) to a new kickoff time of 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET).

The match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, and Altitude Sports Radio.







