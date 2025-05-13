Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC: May 14, 2025

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC continues road stretch with a midweek clash against Orlando City SC on Wednesday night. This marks the first meeting between the two sides since last season's playoff showdown, where Orlando advanced on penalties. With both teams in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, Orlando looks to build on their recent ten-match unbeaten run, while Charlotte seeks to bounce back from a recent dip in form.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC

When: Wednesday, May 14

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Charlotte FC: Aiming to Rebound

CLTFC arrive in Orlando coming off three back-to-back losses in MLS competition despite often controlling play and generating chances. Despite a dip in their form, The Crown remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 19 points and look to regain their winning ways.

Wednesday's match marks the seventh all-time regular-season meeting between Charlotte FC and Orlando City, and their first encounter since the 2024 MLS Cup Round One best-of-three series. Orlando holds the edge in the series with a 3-1-2 record. Charlotte's only official win in the series came on March 18, 2023, with a 2-1 road victory in Orlando, where Kerwin Vargas netted the decisive goal in the 37th minute.

The tactics? Charlotte must be more clinical in converting the high-quality chances the stat sheets often show. Charlotte are hungry to get some points back, especially on the road, but will need to find balance against a strong and consistent Orlando side.

"You've got to find the balance in the game... The balance of when to go forward and when not to, there's times you must narrow up before you go wide, and times you must start wide before going narrow... that's the key decision making we are working on as a team", said Dean Smith in his press conference.

Players to Watch

Orlando's Martín Ojeda: The Argentine is in prime form heading into Wednesday's match, coming off his first career MLS hat trick in a win over the New England Revolution, where he made history by becoming the first Orlando City player to record a hat trick at home. With seven goals and over 10 total goal contributions this season, Ojeda is currently tied for second in the MLS.

Charlotte FC's Israeli winger Liel Abada has found his scoring touch, netting goals in three straight matches and four of Charlotte's last five matches. Known for striking early, three of his recent goals opened the team's score sheet, two of which set the tone for CLTFC victories. With 11 career MLS goals, Abada is now tied for third on The Crown's all-time scoring list and sits just two goals behind Patrick Agyemang for second, making him a crucial attacking threat to watch in Orlando.

Orlando Riding High on Momentum

Orlando City enter this matchup in impressive form, boasting a ten-match unbeaten run across all competitions. Orlando City has been a force to be reckoned with at Inter&Co Stadium, going unbeaten in their last five home matches while scoring 14 goals in that span. Their last 3-3 result against New England extended Orlando's overall unbeaten run to 10 matches across all competitions, though it also ended their club-record shutout streak at 653 minutes.

Eastern Conference Table:

FC Cincinnati - 25 Points, 12 GP

Columbus Crew - 25 points, 12 GP

Philadelphia Union - 23 points, 12 GP

Inter Miami - 21 Points, 11 GP

Nashville SC - 20 Points, 12 GP

Charlotte FC - 19 points, 12 GP

New York Red Bulls - 18 Points, 12 GP

Orlando City SC - 18 points, 12 GP

New England Revolution - 17 Points, 11 GP

