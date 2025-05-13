RSL Academy U18 Squad Qualifies for 2025 MLS NEXT Cup

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah and BOYDS, Maryland - Real Salt Lake Academy U18 team has qualified for the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup after topping its group in this year's MLS NEXT Flex held in Boyds, Maryland.

Finishing group play unbeaten, donning a 2-0-1 record and collecting eight points to book its ticket to Nashville, Tenn., for next month's MLS NEXT Cup quest for the first time as a U18 squad, the Academy's older group aligns with MLS NEXT division changes prior to the 2024-25 year.

Earning 2.67 points per match throughout the duration of Flex, the Claret-and-Cobalt is now unbeaten in its previous four matches as the U18 squad looks to avenge its disappointing quarterfinal exit from last month's Generation adidas Cup, where it fell to Orlando City SC 1-0, conceding in the second minute.

Outscoring opponents 5-3 in this week's tournament, RSL's only draw of the group stage came against MLS academy side New York Red Bulls in the final day of group play, where it outlasted the Eastern Conference side, 5-4 via shootout for the extra point. RSL hits the road for its final two matches of the MLS NEXT season, preparing for the playoffs while traveling to face Seattle Sounders FC on May 31 and Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 1,

U18 Scores - RSL Academy / Group E

5/9 vs Miami Futbol Academy Rush - W (2-1)

5/10 vs City SC San Diego - W (1-0)

5/12 vs New York Red Bulls - D (2-2, 5-4 shootout victory)

U18 Group E Final Standings

1. Real Salt Lake, 8 pts, 2-0-1

2. New York Red Bulls, 4pts, 1-1-1

3. City SC San Diego, 3 pts, 1-2-0

4. Miami Futbol Academy Rush, 3pts, 1-2-0

Also competing this week at Maryland Soccerplex, the RSL U16 side finished runners-up in a very competitive Group E. Head Coach Jordan Allen's RSL squad entered the final matchday one point behind flawless NYRB for control of its destiny. In a do-or-die scenario, the U16 Real Salt Lake team put up a defensive stand against a NYRB team who entered matchday 3 with nine goals scored, holding Red Bulls to a scoreless draw in regulation.

A shootout win would've given the Herriman-based side the tiebreaker and an automatic bid into next month's MLS NEXT Cup, but the Claret-and-Cobalt ultimately fell short 10-11 in shots from the penalty spot. RSL's next match is a pivotal win-and-in scenario as it travels to face Seattle Sounders FC on May 31, where a full three points would boost its standings and opportunity to earn an at-large bid.

U16 Scores - RSL Academy / Group E

5/10 vs IFA New England - W (2-0)

5/11 vs Weston FC - D (1-1, 5-4 shootout victory)

5/13 vs New York Red Bulls - D (0-0, 10-11 shootout loss)

U16 Group E Final Standings - *Final match canceled

1. New York Red Bulls, 8pts, 2-0-1

2. Real Salt Lake, 6pts, 1-0-2

3. Weston FC*, 1pts, 0-1-1

4. IFA New England*, 0pts, 0-2-0

MLS NEXT Cup is an annual tournament in which the best youth teams in the United States and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT Cup Champions for the 2024-25 season. Thirty-two of the top teams in each of the four different age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) will square off at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee from June 14-22 to battle it out for each age group's respective title. Teams qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex. MLS NEXT Cup Playoff matches will last 90 minutes in both the U16 and U18 age groups. If the game is tied at the end of regulation, all playoff matches will head to kicks from the penalty spot, except for the four championship matches, which will feature two five-minute periods of extra time.

