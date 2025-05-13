CF Montréal to Host Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on Wednesday
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - For its first of three midweek games in the month of May, CF Montréal will play hosts to the Columbus Crew this Wednesday at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
CF Montréal found its first MLS win under interim head coach Marco Donadel with a 1-0 shutout of New York City FC at Yankee Stadium last Saturday. Prince Owusu scored the game-winning goal and was featured in the team of the matchday.
Sitting in 2nd place of the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Crew holds a 7-1-4 record and a 3-0-2 record on the road this season. Ever since suffering a 1-0 home loss to Inter Miami CF, the Crew has been on a three-game unbeaten streak. Last Saturday, Columbus secured a 2-2 draw on the road to the Philadelphia Union with a goal from Sean Zawadzki in stoppage time.
Both teams already faced each other this season. The Montrealers took a 2-1 loss to the Crew in Columbus back on April 5.
The Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 6-4-3 record (22 goals for, 16 goals against) when taking on the Crew on home soil, along with a 9-15-6 overall record (41 goals for, 48 goals against).
The second of a streak of six games in 18 days in the month of May will be played this Saturday against Toronto FC at Stade Saputo at 2:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690). CF Montréal will be back in action next Tuesday, May 20 for the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals at Hamilton Stadium against Forge FC at 7pm EDT.
