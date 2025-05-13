Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo FC Preview
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United FC heads to Houston for a key Western Conference matchup at Shell Energy Stadium, looking to extend their winning streak after a commanding 4-1 victory over Inter Miami CF. With confidence building and contributions from across the roster, the Loons aim to continue their climb near the top of the table.
In their latest outing against Inter Miami, the Loons delivered a complete performance at Allianz Field. Bongokuhle Hlongwane opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with his first goal of the season, followed by Anthony Markanich's second of the year to double the lead before halftime. A second-half own goal by Miami added to the tally, and Robin Lod capped off the night in the 70th minute with a clinical finish - his first goal of the 2025 campaign. With the result, Minnesota improved to 6-2-4 on the season and showcased its growing attacking depth and defensive organization.
Houston Dynamo FC will look to bounce back on home turf following a 3-1 loss to Seattle Sounders FC. Defender Femi Awodesu scored his first MLS goal in that match but was sent off late in the first half, forcing Houston to play with 10 men the rest of the way. With a point to prove, the Dynamo will be eager to respond with urgency and resilience in front of their fans.
With both clubs entering the midweek clash on different trajectories, Wednesday's contest promises to be a competitive test of form and focus. Minnesota will look to carry their attacking momentum into a tough road environment, while Houston aims to protect their home turf and bounce back quickly. It's a key opportunity for the Loons to secure valuable road points in the heart of a tightly contested Western Conference race.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)
Owen Gene - Ankle (Out)
Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)
Anthony Markanich - Ankle (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED @ HOUSTON DYNAMO FC
Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas
05.14.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 13
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 6-2-4 (22 pts. | 3-1-2 on the road)
HOU: 2-6-4 (10 pts. | 2-4-1 at home)
Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2025
- Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Hosts Seattle Sounders for AAPI Night at BMO Stadium on May 14 - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Renews Rivalry with St. Louis on Wednesday - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday, May 14 - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC: May 14, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Visits San Jose Earthquakes for Midweek Action - Inter Miami CF
- Keep Pushing: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte at Orlando - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field Host U.S. Men's National Team Friendly vs. Japan on Tuesday, September 9 - Columbus Crew SC
- USMNT Returns to Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- CF Montréal to Host Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Preview: Rapids Travel to California for First Midweek Match of the Season against San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- RSL Academy U18 Squad Qualifies for 2025 MLS NEXT Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Real Salt Lake Continue Three-Game Week with Rare Home Game Wednesday against Portland - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC in Midweek Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Announces Time Change for October 4 Road Match at CF Montréal - Nashville SC
- Kickoff Changed for October 4 Match against Nashville SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Messi to Reveal Favorite Goal of his Career for the First Time in Landmark Charity Campaign - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Focal Point - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Toronto FC Looking to Build on Strong Performance - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for July 16 Match at Seattle - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo FC Preview
- Minnesota United Captures Resounding 4-1 Win over Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC vs. Inter Miami CF Preview
- MNUFC Host St. Louis City SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 21
- Minnesota United Scores Historic First with NutriSource and Finley's as Jersey Sleeve Sponsors