Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo FC Preview

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United FC heads to Houston for a key Western Conference matchup at Shell Energy Stadium, looking to extend their winning streak after a commanding 4-1 victory over Inter Miami CF. With confidence building and contributions from across the roster, the Loons aim to continue their climb near the top of the table.

In their latest outing against Inter Miami, the Loons delivered a complete performance at Allianz Field. Bongokuhle Hlongwane opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with his first goal of the season, followed by Anthony Markanich's second of the year to double the lead before halftime. A second-half own goal by Miami added to the tally, and Robin Lod capped off the night in the 70th minute with a clinical finish - his first goal of the 2025 campaign. With the result, Minnesota improved to 6-2-4 on the season and showcased its growing attacking depth and defensive organization.

Houston Dynamo FC will look to bounce back on home turf following a 3-1 loss to Seattle Sounders FC. Defender Femi Awodesu scored his first MLS goal in that match but was sent off late in the first half, forcing Houston to play with 10 men the rest of the way. With a point to prove, the Dynamo will be eager to respond with urgency and resilience in front of their fans.

With both clubs entering the midweek clash on different trajectories, Wednesday's contest promises to be a competitive test of form and focus. Minnesota will look to carry their attacking momentum into a tough road environment, while Houston aims to protect their home turf and bounce back quickly. It's a key opportunity for the Loons to secure valuable road points in the heart of a tightly contested Western Conference race.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Owen Gene - Ankle (Out)

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

Anthony Markanich - Ankle (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED @ HOUSTON DYNAMO FC

Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

05.14.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 13

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 6-2-4 (22 pts. | 3-1-2 on the road)

HOU: 2-6-4 (10 pts. | 2-4-1 at home)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.