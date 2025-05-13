Kickoff Changed for October 4 Match against Nashville SC
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday a change to the kickoff time for its match against Nashville SC on Saturday, October 4 at Stade Saputo.
The match, which was initially scheduled for 7:30pm EDT, will now kick off at 2:30pm EDT.
