Kickoff Changed for October 4 Match against Nashville SC

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release


MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday a change to the kickoff time for its match against Nashville SC on Saturday, October 4 at Stade Saputo.

The match, which was initially scheduled for 7:30pm EDT, will now kick off at 2:30pm EDT.

Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2025


