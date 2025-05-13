Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC in Midweek Matchup

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC close a two-match homestand on Wednesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. CT, hosting Minnesota United FC at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston's first midweek MLS matchup of the season.

The Club will also host Half-Price Beer Night on Wednesday, where fans can look forward to half-price domestic bottled beer all night at Shell Energy Stadium. Additional information and tickets are available HERE.

Houston closes out the week with a Texas Derby on the road versus FC Dallas on Saturday, May 17, at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 14 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam

Spanish: Jose Bauz and Nacho Garcia

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







