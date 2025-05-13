Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC in Midweek Matchup
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC close a two-match homestand on Wednesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. CT, hosting Minnesota United FC at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston's first midweek MLS matchup of the season.
The Club will also host Half-Price Beer Night on Wednesday, where fans can look forward to half-price domestic bottled beer all night at Shell Energy Stadium. Additional information and tickets are available HERE.
Houston closes out the week with a Texas Derby on the road versus FC Dallas on Saturday, May 17, at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 14 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam
Spanish: Jose Bauz and Nacho Garcia
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
