Sporting KC Renews Rivalry with St. Louis on Wednesday

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City (3-8-1, 12th place) is set for one of the club's most anticipated away days of the season as the team takes on St. Louis CITY SC (2-6-4, 13th place) at 7:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Energizer Park as part of MLS Rivalry Week.

The clash between Sporting Blue and CITY Red will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription in English (Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth) and Spanish (Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa). STLvSKC will also be nationally televised on FS1 (Joe Malfa and Tony Meola) and FOX Deportes while local radio coverage will air on ESPN Kansas City 94.5 FM and 1510 AM (Blake Aerni and Seth Sinovic).

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including the club's official watch party at Chicken N Pickle (5901 W. 135th St.) in Overland Park, Kan. In addition, fans traveling the 250 miles from Kansas City to St. Louis for the Western Conference match-up are invited to join the club for a gameday happy hour from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Pitch (2 South 20th Street) across from Energizer Park.

Building on a history of soccer competition between teams from Kansas City and St. Louis that spans more than 100 years -- including seven straight decades of match-ups at the professional level dating back to the North American Soccer League in the 1960's -- Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC will meet for a 10th time. SKC leads the all-time series with a 4-3-2 record, highlighted by Sporting's postseason sweep of top-seeded St. Louis in 2023 to end their expansion season.

Most recently, Sporting prevailed 2-0 over St. Louis on April 5 at Children's Mercy Park in Kerry Zavagnin's first match as interim head coach. Designated Player Dejan Joveljic scored both goals and leads the team with five goals this season, while John Pulskamp recorded four saves in the shutout.

The result was the third of four straight losses for St. Louis during a current eight-match winless drought in the regular season (0-6-2). Led by first-year head coach Olof Mellberg, the St. Louis CITY SC roster is headlined by the Designated Player duo of Brazilian forward Joao Klauss, who led the team in goals in 2023 and 2024, and German playmaker Marcel Hartel. Klauss, who tallied a team-best 10 goal contributions (three goals, seven assists) in just nine appearances last year.

Offensively, St. Louis is coming off the team's highest single-game expected goals output (2.67) of the season on Saturday in a 2-1 home loss to MLS newcomers San Diego FC. Defensively, St. Louis has conceded the most shots in the league this season and will now face a Sporting side that ranks last in MLS in shots in 2025.

The mid-week match-up is the fourth of seven games in 22 days for St. Louis, while Wednesday's fixture is sandwiched between a pair of West Coast trips for Sporting during a stretch of the team's schedule that features three away games in eight days. Sporting left back Logan Ndenbe (adductor) and midfielder Memo Rodriguez (hamstring) -- as well as St. Louis midfielder Chris Durkin (knee) -- are questionable on the Matchday 13 player status report, while St. Louis will be without three players ruled out on Wednesday: Eduard Lowen (not due to injury), Alfredo Morales (groin) and Tomas Totland (hamstring).

Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis CITY SC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 13

Wednesday, May 14 | 7:45 p.m. CT (7:55 kickoff)

Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri

Broadcast Schedule:

TV | FS1 or FOX Deportes

Watch | Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass

Radio | 94.5 FM or 1510 AM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com







