LAFC Hosts Seattle Sounders for AAPI Night at BMO Stadium on May 14
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC hosts the Seattle Sounders for AAPI Night at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera. A rebroadcast of the match will air on Friday, May 13, at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).
The Black & Gold (5W-4L-3D; 18 points) is unbeaten in its last five matches and led by Denis Bouanga, who has registered five goals and two assists during that run.
This is the first time LAFC has faced Seattle at home since the Sounders eliminated the Black & Gold in dramatic fashion in last year's Western Conference Semifinals at BMO Stadium. Seattle defeated LAFC 5-2 earlier this season on March 8. In 2024, LAFC went 4-1-0 in all competitions vs. Seattle, knocking them out of the Leagues Cup and the U.S. Open Cup.
LAFC is 9W-4L-4D all-time in regular season play against the Sounders, including a 7-0-1 mark at home against its Western Conference rivals.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders
Kickoff: Wednesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera
Re-air: Fri. 5/16 at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13)
