Inter Miami CF Visits San Jose Earthquakes for Midweek Action
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (6W-2L-3D, 21 points) is set for midweek regular season action, with the team traveling west to San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Earthquakes (5W-6L-1D, 16 points) this Wednesday, May 14. Kick off at PayPal Park is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.
MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.
Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.
Past Match
Inter Miami will aim to bounceback quickly after falling 4-1 on the road against Minessota United FC in its past regular season encounter. Captain Lionel Messi scored the team's goal in the match at Allianz Field.
Previously Against San Jose Earthquakes
Wednesday's matchup will present the second matchup between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami claimed a 0-1 win on the road in 2022 MLS regular season action in the only previous matchup against the Quakes.
Familiar Faces
Wednesday's match could see the team face a former Club player, wiith Venezuelan forward Josef Martínez now currently turning out for the Earthquakes.
Scouting San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose will host Inter Miami after defeating the Colorado Rapids 0-2 on the road this past Saturday. In all, the California side has collected a total 12 points from five wins, six losses and a draw this regular season and currently is seventh in the Western Conference standings.
Forwards Chicho Arango and Martínez lead the team in goals thus far this campaign with eight and seven respectively, while midfielder Cristian Espinoza is the top assist provider with seven.
